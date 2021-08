Most new cases of COVID-19, in past 24 hrs, in Bucharest - 58

The most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last report were in Bucharest - 58 and in the counties of Cluj - 15, Ilfov - 14, Bistrita-Nasaud and Suceava - 13 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. In four counties there were no new reports… [citeste mai departe]