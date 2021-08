Erste Group revises Romania’s 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

Erste Group revised an upward forecast for Romania‘s 2021 economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%. The Austrian group expects that the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 at +4.5%, according to bne Intellinews. Erste Group also revised upwards its forecast for all… [citeste mai departe]