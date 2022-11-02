German Ambassador in Bucharest: Freedom of the press must remain protected;this allowed free societies to exist

Stiri Recomandate

Bogdan Neacşu, preşedintele Consiliului Director al ARB: Preocuparea Consiliului Concurenţei în ceea ce priveşte evoluţia dobânzilor bancare este binevenită

Preocuparea Consiliului Concurenţei în ceea ce priveşte evoluţia dobânzilor… [citeste mai departe]

Video - Președintele CJ Vâlcea anunță investiții majore: Bani mulți pentru Vâlcea în sisteme de alimentare cu apă şi canalizare!

Președintele CJ Vâlcea, Constantin Rădulescu, anunță investiții majore în sistemul apă-canal din județ. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a adoptat un memorandum pentru consolidarea parteneriatului cu regiunile de dezvoltare / Cărbunaru: Practic, se instituie o colaborare proactivă pentru valorificarea întregului potenţial al fondurilor europene

Memorandumul… [citeste mai departe]

Vestea tristă primită de Simona Halep în scandalul de dopaj: ‘Este o greșeală clară’

Scandalul dopajului în care este implicată Simona Halep ar putea avea urmări grave, spun specialiștii sportului alb. Fostul lider mondial ar putea avea probleme în urma procesului ce se va judeca în următoarele săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada Sibiu-Pitești : 15 decembrie, estimare pentru deschiderea celor 13 kilometri de autostradă dintre Sibiu și Boița

Primul lot al Autostrăzii A1 Sibiu-Pitești ar putea fi deschis la jumătatea lunii decembrie, conform unor estimări neoficiale potrivit Asociației… [citeste mai departe]

Producția din fotovoltaice și eoliene s-a prăbușit. România crește importurile

Luna trecută, producția de energie din surse regenerabile, eoliană și fotovoltaică, a însumat doar 12% din cantitatea totală de energie din sistem. Pe de altă parte, în aceeași perioadă, și consumul a înregistrat o prăbușire accentuată,… [citeste mai departe]

SUA va acorda R. Moldova circa 19,5 mil. de dolari pentru consolidarea securității energetice

Republica Moldova va primi suport financiar din partea Statelor Unite ale Americii, în valoare de 19,5 milioane de dolari, pentru consolidarea securității energetice a țării și reducerea dependenței de o singură… [citeste mai departe]

CONSULTANTA DE 120.000 lei pentru `elaborare documentatie de finantare in cadrul PNRR`, desi la nivelul ASSMB exista o structura specializata in acest sens

La finalul lunii octombrie, ASSMB a incheiat un contract de consultanta in valoare de 120.000… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de peste 40.000 de lei și autorizații de taxi reținute, în urma unor acțiuni în trafic a polițiștilor din Câmpia Turzii

Polițiștii din Câmpia Turzii au reținut astăzi trei autorizații de taximetrie, un permis și un certificat de înmatriculare, în urma… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Cadariu anunță noi reguli privind amenajarea, omologarea, întreţinerea şi ...

Ministrul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, a declarat că în ședința de miercuri Guvernul României a adoptat Hotărârea privind modificarea HG nr. 263/2001 privind amenajarea, omologarea, întreţinerea… [citeste mai departe]


German Ambassador in Bucharest: Freedom of the press must remain protected;this allowed free societies to exist

Publicat:
German Ambassador in Bucharest: Freedom of the press must remain protected;this allowed free societies to exist

Freedom of the press must remain protected, but journalists must take responsibility for the information they convey, in stated on Wednesday, at the opening of the conference called "Combating disinformation and fake news."

Zeljko Reiner - Vice-President of Croatian Parliament, decorated by President Klaus Iohannis

18:06, 02.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree for the decoration of academician Zeljko Reiner, vice-president of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PM Ciuca welcomed by Roberta Metsola at European Parliament

13:05, 26.10.2022 - President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday at the headquarters of the EU Legislature as part of Ciuca's two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

3.7 - magnitude earthquake in Vrancea County, Wednesday morning

09:36, 19.10.2022 - A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Wednesday morning at 04:39hrs, EEST, in the Vrancea seismic zone, eastern Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania uses up 67pct of its 2014-2020 European funds

15:30, 05.10.2022 - Romania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Heavy rain to engulf most of Romania throughout Wednesday morning

11:55, 30.08.2022 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday code orange and code yellow warnings of unstable weather and heavy rain that will be in force until Wednesday morning in over three quarters of Romania, and a heatwave alert for 13 counties and the capital city valid throughout today.…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes trading session on Wednesday

00:00, 11.08.2022 - he Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the third trading session of the week with mixed results, with total transactions worth 34.7 million lei (7.06 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Police unionists continue protesting at Finance Ministry

12:51, 10.08.2022 - Police members of the Federation of National Unions of Police and Contract Staff of Romania (FSNPPC) continue on Wednesday the protest in front of the Ministry of Public Finance, their main claim being the application of the Salary Law 153/2017. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

WILD DELTA/ The otter, a protected species returns to the Danube Delta

11:10, 07.08.2022 - The otter, a protected species, whose decline was evident in the second part of the last century, is now found in almost all the Danube Delta, according to the data provided to AGERPRES by the Danube Delta National Institute for Research and Development (INCDDD). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…


