German Ambassador in Bucharest: Freedom of the press must remain protected;this allowed free societies to exist

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree for the decoration of academician Zeljko Reiner, vice-president of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, told Agerpres.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday at the headquarters of the EU Legislature as part of Ciuca's two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Wednesday morning at 04:39hrs, EEST, in the Vrancea seismic zone, eastern Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), told Agerpres.

Romania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday code orange and code yellow warnings of unstable weather and heavy rain that will be in force until Wednesday morning in over three quarters of Romania, and a heatwave alert for 13 counties and the capital city valid throughout today.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the third trading session of the week with mixed results, with total transactions worth 34.7 million lei (7.06 million euros).

Police members of the Federation of National Unions of Police and Contract Staff of Romania (FSNPPC) continue on Wednesday the protest in front of the Ministry of Public Finance, their main claim being the application of the Salary Law 153/2017.

The otter, a protected species, whose decline was evident in the second part of the last century, is now found in almost all the Danube Delta, according to the data provided to AGERPRES by the Danube Delta National Institute for Research and Development (INCDDD).