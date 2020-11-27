GeneralElection2020 / Orban: Possible partners for forming parliamentary majority - USR, PMP, UDMR

Stiri Recomandate

Zâmbete… la înălțime

Zâmbete… la înălțime

Zborurile cu avionul, piloții, stewardesele și pasagerii speriați constituie subiecte pentru numeroase bancuri și glume, din care am selectat și noi câteva dintre cele mai haioase, pentru a începe ziua cu un zâmbet…   Într-un avion, stewardesa încearcă să liniștească echipa de zbor: – De ce strigaţi? De ce sunteţi disperaţi? Bine, v-a scuturat de… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul german a votat: Pungile de plastic, INTERZISE. Cu o singură excepţie

Parlamentul german a votat: Pungile de plastic, INTERZISE. Cu o singură excepţie

Camera inferioară a parlamentului german, Bundestagul, a votat joi interzicerea pungilor din plastic în supermarketuri începând din 2022, relatează dpa, potrivit Agerpres. Pungile din plastic uşoare pe care clienţii le iau de obicei de… [citeste mai departe]

Diego Maradona a fost înmormântat la Buenos Aires, în cadrul unei ceremonii private

Diego Maradona a fost înmormântat la Buenos Aires, în cadrul unei ceremonii private

Legendarul fotbalist argentinian Diego Armando Maradona a fost înmormântat joi seara, în cadrul unei ceremonii private, într-un cimitir din Buenos Aires, la capătul unei zile în care mii de oameni i-au adus un ultim omagiu, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Top Angajatori 2020: Microsoft, 2Checkout și Nobel sunt cele mai apreciate companii de către angajați

Top Angajatori 2020: Microsoft, 2Checkout și Nobel sunt cele mai apreciate companii de către angajați

Microsoft România, 2Checkout (now Verifone), Nobel, Softbinator Technologies și Cornerstone Technologies sunt cele mai apreciate companii din România de către propriii angajați, conform „Top angajatori… [citeste mai departe]

Criza de personal medical la secţiile ATI este răspândită în toată Europa

Criza de personal medical la secţiile ATI este răspândită în toată Europa

Numărul medicilor de Terapie Intensivă a rămas constant din martie şi până acum în România: 1159 de medici, arată raportul Societăţii Române de Anestezie şi Terapie Intensivă. România nu e singura țară în care lipsa personalului medical duce… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul general Alexandr Stoianoglo refuză să vină în fața deputaților pentru a fi audiat

Procurorul general Alexandr Stoianoglo refuză să vină în fața deputaților pentru a fi audiat

Deputații au solicitat azi ca procurorul să fie audiat săptămâna viitoare în plenul Parlamentului în dosarul jafului bancar. Propunerea înaintată de Platforma DA a fost susținută în… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Carl Philip al Suediei şi soţia sa, prinţesa Sofia, bolnavi de Covid-19

Prinţul Carl Philip al Suediei şi soţia sa, prinţesa Sofia, bolnavi de Covid-19

Coronavirusul își face loc și la curtea regală a Suediei. Prințul Carl Philip și soția lui, prințesa Sofia, au fost diagnosticați cu Covid-19. Se simt bine, dacă ținem cont de circumstanțe, a precizat serviciul de presă al Casei Regale. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO, VIDEO| Sebeșul se pregătește de sărbătorile de iarnă. Parcul Tineretului a început să ”îmbrace” straiele Crăciunului

FOTO, VIDEO| Sebeșul se pregătește de sărbătorile de iarnă. Parcul Tineretului a început să ”îmbrace” straiele Crăciunului

Ziarul Unirea FOTO, VIDEO| Sebeșul se pregătește de sărbătorile de iarnă. Parcul Tineretului a început să ”îmbrace” straiele Crăciunului… [citeste mai departe]

În judeţul Botoşani, 40% din cazurile nou-confirmate sunt din centrele sociale

În judeţul Botoşani, 40% din cazurile nou-confirmate sunt din centrele sociale

40% din cazurile nou-confirmate în judeţul Botoşani sunt din centrele sociale. Autorităţile au precizat că cele mai multe îmbolnăvire au fost depistate la unitatea medico-socială din Suliţa, la un cămin din Dorohoi şi la un centru social… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 100 de accidente grave în Sălaj în nouă luni

Aproape 100 de accidente grave în Sălaj în nouă luni

Județul Sălaj rămâne în continuare, din diverse cauze, sub riscul producerii de tragedii pe șosele. Neatenția în trafic, viteza excesivă, depășirile imprudente sau conducerea sub influența alcoolului ori a drogurilor, reprezintă cele mai frecvente cauze ale accidentelor rutiere grave. [citeste mai departe]


GeneralElection2020 / Orban: Possible partners for forming parliamentary majority - USR, PMP, UDMR

Publicat:
GeneralElection2020 / Orban: Possible partners for forming parliamentary majority - USR, PMP, UDMR

National chairman of the (PNL) said on Thursday that possible partners with whom the Liberals could form a parliamentary majority after the election are the (USR), the People's (PMP) and the of Romania (UDMR). "We are waiting to see the results of the election; when we have the results we will know the possibilities of forming a parliamentary majority. From the beginning we exclude any kind of collaboration with the (PSD), so practically the possible partners are USR, PMP,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


