General Inspectorate for Immigration: Copies of certain documents, no longer required as of January 1

Mesajul Peluzei Cătălin Hîldan pentru conducerea FC Dinamo şi tehnicianului Flavius Stoican: Cerem respect!

Peluza Cătălin Hîldan a postat, marţi, pe Facebook, un mesaj prin care cere conducerii FC Dinamo şi tehnicianului Flavius Stoican să comunice cu fanii şi să îşi prezinte viziunea… [citeste mai departe]

Sofer de TIR arestat ! Facea slalom printre masini !

Un sofer de TIR din Belarus, în vârsta de 39 de ani, filmat în timp ce gonea beat pe șoselele din Bihor a fost arestat pentru 20 de zile de Judecătoria Salonta. Acesta avea o alcoolemie uriașă. Bărbatul pornise din parcarea de TIR-uri de lângă Mădăras când a fost zărit și filmat în trafic făcând… [citeste mai departe]

Dosare penale pentru câțiva șoferi din județ

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Polițiștii cărășeni au constatat comiterea mai multor infracțiuni contra siguranței circulației pe drumurile publice! În data de 27 decembrie 2021, polițiștii au întocmit mai multe dosare penale pentru conducătorii auto care au săvârșit infracțiuni rutiere. Un prim caz a fost reprezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Contre între Dunca și Borcean pe tema AquaCaraș

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Mai precis a proiectului european de 170 de milioane de euro pentru lucrări de apă și canal în Caraș-Severin. Care implică, printre altele, și un plan anual de evoluție a tarifelor, prin care apa și canalizarea se scumpeau anual cu minim 10 la sută până în 2027! Plan respins zilele trecute… [citeste mai departe]

Guvern: Va fi majorat plafonul veniturilor până la care se pot acorda medicamente compensate cu 90%

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat la începutul ședinței de Guvern de marți că plafonul veniturilor până la care se pot acorda pentru pensionari medicamente compensate cu 90% va fi majorat, deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

DETALII ȘOCANTE despre decesul lui Victor Socaciu: Artistul ar fi fost răpus de o BACTERIE

Victor Socaciu a fost răpus de o bacterie. Mai exact, artistul a fost victima unei infecții nosocomiale. Acesta a avut COVID, s-a vindecat. A avut mai apoi nevoie de o intervenție iar după această intervenție a luat… [citeste mai departe]

Lista filmelor care apar în 2022

Producția de filme a fost puternic afectată de pandemia COVID-19, dar de câteva luni lucruri par a reveni pe făgașul normal. Regizorii au continuat să lucreze, chiar dacă cinematografele au fost închise, iar anul 2022 se anunță cu multe lansări mult aștepate.7 ianuarie - The 3557 ianuarie - Hotel… [citeste mai departe]

Când vor veni primele pensii, în 2022

În luna ianuarie, distribuirea pensiilor va fi decalată cu două zile, așa cum se întâmplă la orice început de an, urmând să fie realizată în perioada 6 – 17 ianuarie 2022, anunță Compania Națională Poșta Română. Banii pentru drepturile sociale urmează să fie virați în conturile Poștei Române începând cu 4 ianuarie. În mod… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Nicolae Ciucă anunță prelungirea ajutorului de stat pentru investiții în energie termică

Acordarea ajutorului de stat pentru proiecte de energie termică din resurse regenerabile, respectiv biomasă, biogaz, energie biotermală, a fost prelungit cu doi ani, a anunțat premierul Nicolae Ciucă.… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai frumoase orașe din lume unde poți petrece un Crăciun de vis

Dacă sunteți genul care să petreacă sărbătorile călătorind, și nu în sânul familiei, atunci nu trebuie să ratați informațiile de mai jos. Crăciunul este frumos în orice colt din lume, însă sunt câteva orașe care ne-au cucerit, iar… [citeste mai departe]


General Inspectorate for Immigration: Copies of certain documents, no longer required as of January 1

Publicat:
for Immigration informs, on Tuesday, that the working procedures regarding the issuance of documents to foreign and European citizens have been simplified, so that, starting with January 1, 2022, at the request of granting or extending the right of stay or residence or issuing the employment permit, copies of certain documents are no longer required, agerpres reports. "Starting with January 1, 2022, the territorial structures of the General Inspectorate for Immigration will no longer request, when submitting the documents regarding the regulation of the right of stay…

