General Inspectorate for Immigration: Copies of certain documents, no longer required as of January 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government in its Tuesday reunion will address, among other topics, a draft decision for the establishment as of January 1, 2022, that pensioners with pension income and social allowance of up to 1,429 RON/month, regardless of whether they have other incomes or not, will benefit from 90 pct compensation…

- The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted in Tuesday's meeting a decision proposing to extend the state of alert on the territory of Romania and the measures necessary to be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects COVID-19, with keeping the measures in force, to which…

- Justice reforms can no longer be delayed, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, underscoring that the process of revising the relevant laws must be completed, and "anomalies" such as those generated by the Section for the Investigation of Magistrates (SIIJ) must be removed, agerpres reports.…

- Liberals announce that the National Political Bureau, which had a statutory meeting on Monday evening, decided by an absolute majority of votes to start negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party) to coagulate a majority that "ensures Romania the stability it needs to overcome the political and…

- His Grace Bishop Varlaam of Ploiesti on Tuesday spoke about the persecutions to which the Church was subjected in the past, but also about the current persecutions. Regarding the confession of Christ, the hierarch said that it must be fulfilled by the example of our lives, by works. On the…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree on the release on request of Leonard Orban from the position of presidential adviser, on November 1, in view of retirement, the Presidential Administration informed. According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "high appreciation…

- The Police and Gendarmerie have issued 1,852 fines, with a total value of 335,300 RON, as a result of violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding certain measures for preventing and countering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday.…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Teacher's Day, in which he states that teachers are true role models for their pupils, including by their own example of taking vaccination as the best form of protection against COVID-19. "Education is the key to a strong…