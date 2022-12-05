Gender inequality, marginalisation hamper global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 (official)

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | Monetăria Regală Britanică a lansat o monedă cu trenul Hogwarts Express din seria Harry Potter

Monetăria Regală Britanică (Royal Mint) a lansat o monedă de 50 de pence pe care apare trenul Hogwarts Express, din celebra serie "Harry Potter" creată de autoarea J.K. Rowling, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Descopera tainele pescuitului, in cadrul unor excursii optionale in Zanzibar!

Studiile de piata efectuate au demonstrat ca pescuitul este printre cele mai mari pasiuni ale multor barbati din intreaga lume. Pornind de la aceste concluzii, ghizii de turism au inclus si aceasta optiune in portofoliul de excursii optionale in… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de aprope 100.000 de mii de lei, aplicate de polițiști din Alba. Bilanțul acțiunilor din minivacanța prilejuită de Ziua Națională

În minivacanța prilejuită de Sărbătoarea Sfântului Andrei și Ziua Națională, 1 Decembrie, peste 200 de polițiști… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată culoarea anului 2023! Suntem la modă în Viva Magenta/ FOTO! Ce semnificație are

”Viva Magenta” va fi culoarea recomandată, dominant în 2023. Culoarea recomandată de specialiștii Institutului Patone Colour se poate descrie despre un roșu carmin, vișiniu și mov. Cei împătimiți după modă și tren… [citeste mai departe]

Trei focare de COVID-19, active în Timiș în ultima săptămână

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele șapte zile, în județ au fost confirmate 109 de cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV2, care provoacă boala COVID-19, din 1.849 teste efectuate (din care 1.392 teste rapide). Din totalul persoanelor identificate pozitiv… [citeste mai departe]

O cunoscută doctoriță din județul Suceava s-a stins din viață la doar 56 de ani

Doctorița Irina Franciuc,  președinta Asociației Medicilor Generaliști din județul Suceava, s-a stins din viață la doar 56 de ani. Era medic de familie în orașul Dolhasca. În trecut a mai deținut funcțiile de vicepreședinte al Asociației… [citeste mai departe]

Târgul de Crăciun din Cluj este tot mai criticat: Ar trebui să se bucure întreaga comunitate, nu doar cei cu dare de mână

Târgul de Crăciun din Cluj este evitat de clujeni din cauza prețurilor exagerat de mari. În această perioadă ar trebui să fie o vreme în care oamenii… [citeste mai departe]


Gender inequality, marginalisation hamper global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 (official)

Publicat:
Gender inequality and the marginalisation of key populations at risk are hampering the achievement of the global goal of eradicating AIDS by the year 2030, presidential advisor said on Monday, citing a report by the on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IGPF: Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom around 6,600 Ukrainians

10:50, 22.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 65,857 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 6,614 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

Industrial production decreases by 1 pct in first nine months of 2022 (INS)

10:30, 14.11.2022 - Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

"Pandemia.md" film, screened for the first time at Peasant Museum's cinema halls

09:06, 08.11.2022 - Feature film "Pandemia.md," directed by Valeriu Jereghi was shown for the first, on Monday, at the Peasant Museum's cinema hall in the Capital City Bucharest, in the presence of the director, producer Sergiu Pascaru, as well as some of the actors, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu meet students at Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa

21:55, 07.11.2022 - Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu talked on Monday, in Rome, with students at the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, a prestigious military higher education institution in Italy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

New Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, swears oath of office

21:50, 31.10.2022 - Angel Tilvar swore the oath of office as Minister of Defense on Monday, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Operating schedule of TAROM flights at Henri Coanda International Airport not to be affected

15:31, 26.09.2022 - The operating schedule of TAROM flights at Henri Coanda International Airport is not affected, and the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has not imposed sanctions on the national air operator, the company said in a press release on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Marcel Ciolacu to pay official visit to Japan

18:40, 25.09.2022 - The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will pay an official visit to Japan between September 26 and 28, to participate in the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca: Natural gas stored nationwide exceeds 80 percent

15:00, 19.09.2022 - The percentage of natural gas storage in national storage facilities has exceeded 80%, and Romania has thus reached the target set by the European Commission for November 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed, on Monday, in a Facebook post. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


