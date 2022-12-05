Gender inequality, marginalisation hamper global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 (official)Publicat:
Gender inequality and the marginalisation of key populations at risk are hampering the achievement of the global goal of eradicating AIDS by the year 2030, presidential advisor Diana Paun said on Monday, citing a report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
