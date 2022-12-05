Gender inequality, marginalisation hamper global goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 (official)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 65,857 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 6,614 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Feature film "Pandemia.md," directed by Valeriu Jereghi was shown for the first, on Monday, at the Peasant Museum's cinema hall in the Capital City Bucharest, in the presence of the director, producer Sergiu Pascaru, as well as some of the actors, told Agerpres.

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu talked on Monday, in Rome, with students at the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, a prestigious military higher education institution in Italy.

Angel Tilvar swore the oath of office as Minister of Defense on Monday, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

The operating schedule of TAROM flights at Henri Coanda International Airport is not affected, and the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has not imposed sanctions on the national air operator, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will pay an official visit to Japan between September 26 and 28, to participate in the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The percentage of natural gas storage in national storage facilities has exceeded 80%, and Romania has thus reached the target set by the European Commission for November 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed, on Monday, in a Facebook post.