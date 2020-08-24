GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309 As many as 825 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. Another 37 people (18 men and 19 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with one fatality in the age group 10 - 19 years. The total number of deaths in Romania reached 3,309. Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 10-19 years, 2 were in the age category 40-49 years, 2 in the 50-59 age category, 11 in the age category 60-69 years, 12 in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths were in… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 1,392 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Friday.The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 76,355. A number of 34,523…

- As many as 1,346 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Thursday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 74,963.A number of 34,196…

- As many as 1,409 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Wednesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 73,617.A number of 33,566…

- As many as 1,014 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Tuesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 72,208 on Tuesday.A number…

- As many as 733 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Monday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 71,194 on Monday.A number of 32,759…

- Another 320 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, reaching a total of 23,080 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.178 patients are admitted to intensive care. Of the people confirmed…

- A further 125 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, reaching a total of 20,604 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. Of the people confirmed positively, 14,826 were declared cured and discharged.146…

- Another 238 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total number of infections reaching 19,907 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, on Thursday.Of the persons confirmed positive, 13,919 were…