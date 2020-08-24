GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO! Autoturism distrus de incendiu, pe raza localității Cârligele

  Astăzi, 24 august, în jurul orei 10.40, în urma unui apel primit prin numărul unic de urgență 112, pompierii militari au fost alertați despre producerea unui incendiu în localitatea Cârligele, izbucnit la un autoturism. În timp ce se deplasa pe un drum comunal… [citeste mai departe]

Pompeo efectuează un turneu diplomatic în Orientul Mijlociu. Prima escală, Israel. Ce caută şeful diplomaţiei americane

Secretarul de Stat american Mike Pompeo a început luni o vizită de cinci zile în Orientul Mijlociu şi Africa menită convingerii statelor arabe să-şi normalizeze… [citeste mai departe]

24 august 2020 – 825 de cazuri noi de coronavirus. 33 la Brașov

Până astăzi, 24 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 79.330 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 35.517 pacienți au fost declarați vindecați și 9.574 de pacienți asimptomatici au fost externați la 10 zile după depistare.   În… [citeste mai departe]

Colectarea deşeurilor voluminoase şi DEE-urilor din sectorul 2

Ca de obicei, în ultima sâmbătă din lună, Primăria Sectorului 2 va relua acţiunea de colectare gratuită a deşeurilor voluminoase şi a DEE-urilor de la locuitorii săi. O nouă campanie va avea loc sâmbătă, 29 august 2020, când locuitorii sectorului 2 care şi-au făcut curăţenie… [citeste mai departe]

Contre între Berlin şi Kremlin. Guvernul german crede că Alexei Navalnîi a fost otrăvit

"Este vorba de un pacient care, destul de probabil, a fost victima unui atac cu otravă", a declarat presei Steffen Seibert, justificând circumstanţele protecţiei poliţieneşti oferite lui Navalnîi la spitalul din Berlin… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Ion Chicu: „Deși există decizia Comisiei de a relua procesul educațional, nu este garantat că toate școlile vor fi redeschise la 1 septembrie”. Cerințele ce trebuie respectate

[caption… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete de tratament balnear gratuit disponibile la Casa de Pensii Argeş. Cine poate beneficia

Bilete de tratament balnear gratuit disponibile la Casa de Pensii Argeş. Cine poate beneficia. Casa Judeţeană de Pensii Argeş anunţă că pentru seria 13 din acest an, cu date de plecare in perioada 27 august 2020… [citeste mai departe]

Anunt de interes public de la CT Bus

Pe 04 august 2020, CT BUS S.A. a achitat integral anticipat obligatia fiscala catre A.N.A.F., stabilita prin Decizia de esalonare la plata incheiata pe 20.04.2017, pentru o perioada de 55 de luni. Cuantumul datoriei totale era de 27.923.828 lei, cu rata aproximativa lunara de 500.000 lei. Pe langa aceasta suma datorata, autoritatile… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Momentul tulburător când Cătălin Moroșanu s-a decis să intre în politică: „Niciodată nu m-am simțit mai prost decât când mi-au făcut asta in Italia”

Cătălin Moroșanu (36 de ani), unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil și trei adulți, în stare gravă în urma unui accident produs pe un drum județean din Sibiu

Un copil de trei ani și trei adulți au fost răniți într-un accident produs luni pe un drum județean din Sibiu. Șoferul unei mașini nu s-a asigurat înaintea unei depășiri și a intrat într-un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309

GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309

As many as 825 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the (GCS) informs on Monday.

Another 37 people (18 men and 19 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with one fatality in the age group 10 - 19 years. The total number of deaths in Romania reached 3,309. Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 10-19 years, 2 were in the age category 40-49 years, 2 in the 50-59 age category, 11 in the age category 60-69 years, 12 in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths were in…

