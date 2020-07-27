Stiri Recomandate

GCS: As many as 1,364 COVID-19 fines issued in the past 24 hours

Publicat:
GCS: As many as 1,364 COVID-19 fines issued in the past 24 hours

Law enforcement officers issued in the past 24 hours 1,364 fines amounting to 471,500 lei for violations of . 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the (GCS) reports on Monday.

Also, the Police found two instances of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the .

As many as 567 calls to the 112 emergency line were reported in the last 24 hours.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


