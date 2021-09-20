GCS: 952 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 7,884 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

Stiri Recomandate

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 la nivelul judeţului Dolj a ajuns, luni, la 67, cel al elevilor depistaţi pozitivi în ultimele zile este 29, iar al studenţilor - 6, conform raportării zilnice a Direcţiei de Sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman a izbucnit în lacrimi în cadrul unui interviu. Vedeta a vorbit despre relația pe care o are cu tatăl ei, Petre Roman, subiect extrem de sensibil pentru ea. Oana Roman a făcut o declarație dureroasă în care spune… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi al Personalului Contractual (SNPPC), Marius Ionescu, spune că eventuală impunere a vaccinării obligatorii pentru poliţişti nu este… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţ tragic la Permi, unde un tânăr a deschis focul în Universitatea de Stat din oraş.Potrivit Ministerului rus al Sănătăţii, în urma atacului, opt persoane au murit, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Nu a respectat măsura carantinei. Pe 19 septembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei 4 Poliție Pitești au depistat un bărbat de 72 de ani, din Pitești, care nu a respectat măsura carantinării la adresa declarată. Ca urmare a celor constatate,… [citeste mai departe]

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Din păcate foarte mulți oameni stau captivi la locuri de muncă ce îi epuizează psihic și fizic, care nu rezonează absolut deloc cu sufletul lor, cu pasiunile sau interesele pe care le au în viață. [citeste mai departe]

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Pe bulevardul Mamaia, continuă lucrările de modernizare a traseelor pietonale pe tronsonul cuprins între strada Mircea cel Bătrân și strada Nicolae Iorga. Trotuarele sunt recondiționate cu borduri noi și pavele moderne. Condițiile de acces pietonal… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Din cauza unui vulcan care a erupt duminică pe insula La Palma din arhipeleagul Canare, 5000 de oameni au fost evacuaţi din mai multe localităţi. Râurile de lavă care… [citeste mai departe]

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Noua alianţă americană în regiunea Asia-Pacific şi recentul contract american pentru submarine cu Australia ar putea declanşa o "cursă cu armament nuclear" în regiune, a considerat luni Coreea de Nord, relatează France… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

Deputatul PSD Alexandru Rafila, reprezentantul României la OMS, acuză Guvernul Cîțu că prin inacțiunea sa a încurajat răspândirea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GCS: 952 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 7,884 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

Publicat:
GCS: 952 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 7,884 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

A number of 7,884 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 230 are children, the (GCS) announced on Monday. According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 952 patients, 20 among them being children.
, 29,093 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,990 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,969 people are in quarantine at home and 223 people are in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: 849 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 7,388, of whom 201 children

13:50, 19.09.2021 - A number of 7,388 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 201 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. According to the quoted source, 849 patients are admitted to ICUs, of whom 18 are children. In Romania,…

GCS: 675 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 5,622 persons hospitalized, 155 of them children

14:05, 14.09.2021 - A number of 5,622 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, 155 of whom are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. According to the same source, 675 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children. In…

GCS: 633 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 5,288 persons hospitalized, 162 of them children

13:55, 13.09.2021 - A number of 5,288 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized medical units, out of which 162 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. According to the same source, 633 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children. In…

GCS: 600 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 4,813 persons hospitalized, 141 of them children

15:15, 12.09.2021 - A number of 4,813 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 141 are children, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the same source, 600 patients of the total number of patients hospitalized are in…

405 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, of 3,338 hospitalized persons, of which 107 children

15:40, 06.09.2021 - A number of 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 107 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 405 patients, 5 among them…

80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 623 hospitalisations

14:25, 09.08.2021 - As many as 623 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 80 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,641 people confirmed with the…

65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 402 hospitalisations

13:50, 05.07.2021 - As many as 402 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 65 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,839 people confirmed with the…

86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 534 hospitalisations

14:46, 28.06.2021 - As many as 534 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 86 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,906 people confirmed with the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 24°C
Iasi 6°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 7°C | 15°C
Constanta 12°C | 24°C
Brasov 5°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 353.496,00 4.612.837,60
II (5/6) 30 3.927,73 -
III (4/6) 1.016 115,97 -
IV (3/6) 13.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.267.361,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2275
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.5341
GBP 5.7761
CAD 3.2925
XAU 239.073
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.6538
AED 1.1509
AUD 3.0571
MDL 0.2382
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec