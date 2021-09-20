GCS: 78 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 la nivelul judeţului Dolj a ajuns, luni, la 67, cel al elevilor depistaţi pozitivi în ultimele zile este 29, iar al studenţilor - 6, conform raportării zilnice a Direcţiei de Sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman a izbucnit în lacrimi în cadrul unui interviu. Vedeta a vorbit despre relația pe care o are cu tatăl ei, Petre Roman, subiect extrem de sensibil pentru ea. Oana Roman a făcut o declarație dureroasă în care spune… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi al Personalului Contractual (SNPPC), Marius Ionescu, spune că eventuală impunere a vaccinării obligatorii pentru poliţişti nu este… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţ tragic la Permi, unde un tânăr a deschis focul în Universitatea de Stat din oraş.Potrivit Ministerului rus al Sănătăţii, în urma atacului, opt persoane au murit, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Nu a respectat măsura carantinei. Pe 19 septembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei 4 Poliție Pitești au depistat un bărbat de 72 de ani, din Pitești, care nu a respectat măsura carantinării la adresa declarată. Ca urmare a celor constatate,… [citeste mai departe]

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Din păcate foarte mulți oameni stau captivi la locuri de muncă ce îi epuizează psihic și fizic, care nu rezonează absolut deloc cu sufletul lor, cu pasiunile sau interesele pe care le au în viață. [citeste mai departe]

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Pe bulevardul Mamaia, continuă lucrările de modernizare a traseelor pietonale pe tronsonul cuprins între strada Mircea cel Bătrân și strada Nicolae Iorga. Trotuarele sunt recondiționate cu borduri noi și pavele moderne. Condițiile de acces pietonal… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Din cauza unui vulcan care a erupt duminică pe insula La Palma din arhipeleagul Canare, 5000 de oameni au fost evacuaţi din mai multe localităţi. Râurile de lavă care… [citeste mai departe]

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Noua alianţă americană în regiunea Asia-Pacific şi recentul contract american pentru submarine cu Australia ar putea declanşa o "cursă cu armament nuclear" în regiune, a considerat luni Coreea de Nord, relatează France… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

Deputatul PSD Alexandru Rafila, reprezentantul României la OMS, acuză Guvernul Cîțu că prin inacțiunea sa a încurajat răspândirea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GCS: 78 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

Publicat:
GCS: 78 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours, 78 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, there are 43 men and 35 women.
According to GCS, 67 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and eight patients who died did not have comorbidities, while for three no comorbidities have been reported up to now.

No deaths prior to the reference interval were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,592 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: 58 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

13:40, 19.09.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours, 58 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, there are 32 men and 26 women. According to GCS, 55 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and three patients…

GCS: 73 deaths in COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours

13:40, 17.09.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday that 73 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours. According to GCS, it is about 36 men and 37 women. According to GCS, 66 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities,…

GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

13:55, 14.09.2021 - In the last 24 hours, 96 deaths were registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. According to GCS, these are 55 men and 41 women. According to GCS, 88 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 6…

GCS: 9 deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in last 24hrs

14:20, 20.08.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 9 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, the patients who died of COVID-19 were 4 men and 5 women. All deceased patients presented comorbidities.No deaths…

GCS: Only one death among COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

18:00, 25.07.2021 - Only one death has been reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. According to GCS, it was an over 70 years old woman hospitalised in Bihor County who had comorbidities, agerpres.ro confirms.…

GCS: Two deaths in patients with COVID in last 24 hours; 75 deaths - reported from previous period

13:50, 07.07.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours 77 deaths - 40 men and 37 women - were reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but 75 of them are from last year and from the first half of this year, being entered in the database at the request…

Only 11 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:25, 23.06.2021 - Another 161 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 150 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the…

Only four COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:51, 22.06.2021 - Another 74 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 24°C
Iasi 6°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 7°C | 15°C
Constanta 12°C | 24°C
Brasov 5°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 353.496,00 4.612.837,60
II (5/6) 30 3.927,73 -
III (4/6) 1.016 115,97 -
IV (3/6) 13.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.267.361,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2275
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.5341
GBP 5.7761
CAD 3.2925
XAU 239.073
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.6538
AED 1.1509
AUD 3.0571
MDL 0.2382
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec