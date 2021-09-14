Stiri Recomandate

Colecţie numismatică scoasă la vânzare la preţul de 140.000 de euro

Colecţie numismatică scoasă la vânzare la preţul de 140.000 de euro

O colecţie numismatică, alcătuită din 133 de piese din România, majoritatea din argint, va fi scoasă la vânzare la preţul de pornire de 140.000 de euro la o licitaţie organizată în format hybrid, pe 23 septembrie, de casa Artmark.   Monedele din perioada 1867-1982…

GRAFIC. Varianta Delta se transmite comunitar în ritm accelerat și este cauza deceselor pacienților cu Covid-19

GRAFIC. Varianta Delta se transmite comunitar în ritm accelerat și este cauza deceselor pacienților cu Covid-19

În România au fost înregistate 2.913 cazuri cu variante ale SARS-CoV-2 care determină îngrijorare, din care 1.157 sunt cu varianta Delta, a informat, marți, Institutul Național…

GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

A number of 3,929 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours,with over 47,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have…

MAI a decalat perioada de admitere în şcolile postliceale ale ministerului

MAI a decalat perioada de admitere în şcolile postliceale ale ministerului

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne a anunţat, marţi, că proba de evaluare a cunoştinţelor pentru admiterea în şcolile postliceale ale MAI va fi susţinută în 23 octombrie, nu în 9 octombrie, aşa cum era stabilit iniţial. Totodată, a fost decalată perioada…

Vindeau țigări electronice cu nicotină direct în piață, chiar și minorilor. Trei persoane, reținute și marfă de circa 300.000 lei, confiscată

Vindeau țigări electronice cu nicotină direct în piață, chiar și minorilor. Trei persoane, reținute și marfă de circa 300.000 lei, confiscată

Ofiţerii Direcției investigații complexe a Inspectoratului Național de Investigații au deconspirat…

VIDEO – O prezentatoare a făcut furori după ce s-a întors cu spatele pentru a explica știrile – Imaginea care le-a făcut ziua mai bună telespectatorilor

VIDEO – O prezentatoare a făcut furori după ce s-a întors cu spatele pentru a explica știrile – Imaginea care le-a făcut ziua mai bună telespectatorilor

Imagini spectaculoase fac furori pe internet și pe rețelele de socializare.…

Scandal într-o locuință din Alba Iulia. Un bărbat și-a amenințat nevasta cu acte de violență și a distrus mobila din casă

Scandal într-o locuință din Alba Iulia. Un bărbat și-a amenințat nevasta cu acte de violență și a distrus mobila din casă

La data de 13 septembrie 2021, polițiștii din Alba Iulia au fost sesizați de către o femeie, de 34 de ani, din municipiu, cu privire la faptul…

Bubuie numărul cazurilor de Covid! Aproape 4.000 de infectări în ultimele 24 de ore

Bubuie numărul cazurilor de Covid! Aproape 4.000 de infectări în ultimele 24 de ore

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunţat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în România au fost înregistrate 3929 noi cazuri de coronavirus. Bilanţ COVID-19 din 14 septembrie 2021, în România. „Până astăzi, 14 septembrie, pe teritoriul…

AC Milan solicită o anchetă privind presupusele scandări rasiste ale suporterilor lui Lazio

AC Milan solicită o anchetă privind presupusele scandări rasiste ale suporterilor lui Lazio

Clubul AC Milan a solicitat luni Federaţiei italiene de fotbal (FIGC) să ancheteze presupusele scandări rasiste ale suporterilor lui Lazio Roma, care l-au vizat pe mijlocaşul francez Tiemoue Bakayoko, în cursul meciului…


GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

Publicat:
GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

A number of 3,929 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours,with over 47,000 tests performed, the (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.
As of Tuesday, 1,126,582 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,068,122 patients have been declared cured.

At national level, to date, 9,296,903 RT-PCR tests and 2,740,386 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the past 24 hours, 18,645 RT-PCR tests were performed

