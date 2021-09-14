GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 1,849 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 22,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,122,653 cases of…

- As many as 544 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 38,918 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that…

- A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, Agerpres informs. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday,…

- As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…

- A number of 152 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with almost 21,900 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,083,341 cases of people infected…

- As many as 95 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 31,200 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients…

- As many as 39 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, in more than 11,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. By Monday, 1,081,275 cases of people…

- As many as 41 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have…