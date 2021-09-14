GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrs

GCS: 3,929 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 47,000 tests performed in 24hrsPublicat:
A number of 3,929 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours,with over 47,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.
As of Tuesday, 1,126,582 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,068,122 patients have been declared cured.
At national level, to date, 9,296,903 RT-PCR tests and 2,740,386 rapid antigen tests have been processed.
In the past 24 hours, 18,645 RT-PCR tests were performed…
