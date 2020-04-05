GCS: 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus in Romania up to now

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Two more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 148 persons, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday. The two persons are a man of 82 from Galati County and a woman of 70 from Giurgiu County.The man was in an old-age…

- A number of 3,613 people have been confirmed so far in Romania to have the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. Since the last information provided by GCS, another 430 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported.Of the infected persons,…

- A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.A…

- As many as 906 persons were confirmed so far infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, with 13 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Wednesday.Since the latest info release, 144 new cases were recorded. The patients confirmed infected are aged from 3 to 79 years,…

- A number of 762 persons were confirmed, up to now, with the novel coronavirus in Romania, and eight have deceased, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.Since the last informative bulletin 186 new cases were confirmed. The patients recently confirmed infected…

- As of Monday, Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone, counting for over 500 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus countrywide. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GSC) until Monday in Romania there were 576 confirmed cases of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus).The…

- The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date…

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday that until now in Romania as many as 222 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.Out of the 222 persons who have contracted the new virus, 19 are declared healed and have been discharged. From…