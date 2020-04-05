GCS: 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus in Romania up to now

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Au intrat în lupta COVID-19 fără sprijin. Primarii dâmbovițeni trebuie sprijiniți

VIDEO. Au intrat în lupta COVID-19 fără sprijin. Primarii dâmbovițeni trebuie sprijiniți

Guvernul, autoritățile centrale trebuie să înțeleagă că important în acest moment este să nu se blocheze activitatea admnistrațiilor locale, municipale, orășenești care sunt în prima linie a lupei cu COVID-19 ci… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu puternic în pădurea contaminată din apropierea fostei centrale nucleare de la Cernobîl

Incendiu puternic în pădurea contaminată din apropierea fostei centrale nucleare de la Cernobîl

Un incendiu a izbucnit, sâmbătă, în pădurea contaminată cu substanţe radioactive din jurul fostei centrale nucleare de la Cernobîl. Doua avioane şi un elicopter cu apă au fost trimise la fața locului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Din cele 33 de cazuri confirmate în Alba, 11 sunt din Ciuruleasa. Măsuri speciale pentru evitarea răspândirii virusului

Din cele 33 de cazuri confirmate în Alba, 11 sunt din Ciuruleasa. Măsuri speciale pentru evitarea răspândirii virusului

11 din cele 33 de cazuri de coronavirus, din Alba sunt înregistrate într-o comună din județ și au legătură epidemiologică între ele, au declarat reprezentanții… [citeste mai departe]

În miezul epidemiei, pe 31 martie, Primăria Sectorului 5 a decis să-și cumpere imagine de o jumătate de milion de euro pe TV şi pe internet

În miezul epidemiei, pe 31 martie, Primăria Sectorului 5 a decis să-și cumpere imagine de o jumătate de milion de euro pe TV şi pe internet

Centrul cultural “Ştefan Iordache”, din subordinea Consiliului Local al Sectorului 5, face în plină criză COVID-19… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Încă un medic din Moldova a murit, fiind răpus de coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS: Încă un medic din Moldova a murit, fiind răpus de coronavirus

Un medic radiolog, de 59 de ani, care activa în cadrul unei clinicii private din Capitală, a murit, fiind răpus de coronavirus. Anunțul a fost făcut de Ministerul Sănătăţii, Muncii şi Protecţiei Sociale. Este vorba de medicul Valeriu Pripa. [citeste mai departe]

Oare și-au modificat românii COMPORTAMENTUL în această perioadă?

Oare și-au modificat românii COMPORTAMENTUL în această perioadă?

Schimbările sociale generate de pandemie ne afectează pe fiecare în diverse moduri. Potrivit specialiștilor, în contextul actual, românii își modifică comportamentul pentru a se adapta noii realități. Ca de altfel întreaga omenire.... [citeste mai departe]

Sucevenii şi turiştii sunt invitați să redescopere online Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei, ...

Sucevenii şi turiştii sunt invitați să redescopere online Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei, ...

Muzeul Național al Bucovinei a demarat, în această perioadă, o amplă campanie online de prezentare a obiectivelor pe care le are în administrare în județul Suceava. Fie că este vorba despre Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei,… [citeste mai departe]

Moaştele Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva, în procesiune la Neamţ

Moaştele Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva, în procesiune la Neamţ

Moaștele Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva au ajuns astăzi în judeţul Neamţ Racla de argint, deasupra căreia se afla icoana sfintei și tricolorul, a fost adusă preț de câteva minute, în curtea bisericilor, acolo unde preoții și dascălii au ieșit, s-au închinat și au cântat din acatistul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Podaşcă, deputata Pro România, cere echipamente pentru cadrele medicale și plata suplimentară: Nu trebuie să aşteptăm o tragedie ca să luăm măsuri

Gabriela Podaşcă, deputata Pro România, cere echipamente pentru cadrele medicale și plata suplimentară: Nu trebuie să aşteptăm o tragedie ca să luăm măsuri

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PRO România, deputata Gabriela Podaşcă, cere… [citeste mai departe]

Wizz Air suspendă rutele între România și Marea Britanie, Elveţia şi Olanda. Ce soluții au clienții pentru a-și recupera banii

Wizz Air suspendă rutele între România și Marea Britanie, Elveţia şi Olanda. Ce soluții au clienții pentru a-și recupera banii

Operatorul aerian low-cost Wizz Air a anunțat suspendarea, începând de duminică, rutelor între România şi Marea Britanie, Elveţia… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GCS: 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus in Romania up to now

Publicat:
GCS: 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus in Romania up to now

A number of 3,864 persons have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania up to now, the (GCS) informed on Sunday. There have been recorded 251 new cases since the last report of the GCS.

Among the persons who got infected, 374 have recovered and have been discharged.

There are 141 patients admitted to ICU at this point.

According to the GCS, 148 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: Two more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died

14:55, 05.04.2020 - Two more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 148 persons, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday. The two persons are a man of 82 from Galati County and a woman of 70 from Giurgiu County.The man was in an old-age…

GCS: 3,613 persons infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania

18:58, 04.04.2020 - A number of 3,613 people have been confirmed so far in Romania to have the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. Since the last information provided by GCS, another 430 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported.Of the infected persons,…

GCS: 29 patients admitted to intensive care ward; 23 patients in serious health condition

16:35, 26.03.2020 - A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.A…

906 persons infected with novel coronavirus so far

15:18, 25.03.2020 - As many as 906 persons were confirmed so far infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, with 13 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Wednesday.Since the latest info release, 144 new cases were recorded. The patients confirmed infected are aged from 3 to 79 years,…

8 dead, 762 persons infected with novel coronavirus, 186 new cases confirmed

14:18, 24.03.2020 - A number of 762 persons were confirmed, up to now, with the novel coronavirus in Romania, and eight have deceased, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.Since the last informative bulletin 186 new cases were confirmed. The patients recently confirmed infected…

Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone as of Monday

15:17, 23.03.2020 - As of Monday, Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone, counting for over 500 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus countrywide. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GSC) until Monday in Romania there were 576 confirmed cases of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus).The…

First death of patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory

10:29, 22.03.2020 - The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date…

Romania has 222 confirmed cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus

18:49, 17.03.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday that until now in Romania as many as 222 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.Out of the 222 persons who have contracted the new virus, 19 are declared healed and have been discharged. From…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 aprilie 2020
Bucuresti 5°C | 18°C
Iasi 0°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 17°C
Timisoara 4°C | 20°C
Constanta 7°C | 13°C
Brasov 0°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 aprilie 2020
USD 4.4674
EUR 4.8286
CHF 4.5775
GBP 5.4858
CAD 3.1524
XAU 231.496
JPY 4.1201
CNY 0.6294
AED 1.2162
AUD 2.6811
MDL 0.24
BGN 2.4689

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec