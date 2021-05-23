GCS: 307 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 18.000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

Stiri Recomandate

Colțul Mihaelei. VIDEO și FOTO! Un câmp de maci ivit într-o grădină

Vara e aproape, știm asta, pentru că își face simțită prezența, fără discreție, prin zilele tot mai călduroase, dar și prin splendidul colorit specific peisajului estival. Imaginea verii a fost mereu asociată cu vacanțele la mare sau la munte, cu drumeția,… [citeste mai departe]

Ploaie de scântei în Rusia. Cum a fost posibil acest fenomen, în plină furtună VIDEO

Scene apocaliptice în Rusia, unde valuri de scântei au căzut asupra oamenilor de pe stradă. Totul s-a întâmplat în urma unei furtuni. Ploaie de scântei în Rusia. Cum a fost posibil acest fenomen Un val uriaș de praf portocaliu… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii arădeni au întrerupt o petrecere dintr-un club în care se aflau peste 100 de persoane

O petrecere organizată într-un club din municipiul Arad, la care participau peste 100 de persoane, a fost întreruptă de poliţiştii arădeni. ''În cursul acestei nopţi, poliţiştii Biroului de Ordine Publică,… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai multe localități din județ devin libere de Covid

Conform distribuției cazurilor Covid-19 pe unități administrativ teritoriale, din cele 114 localități, 62 nu au niciun caz de infecție Covid-19 în evoluție, 27 au câte un caz în evoluție, 16 au sub cinci cazuri în evoluție, 7 au sub zece cazuri în evoluție iar 2 au peste zece cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 56 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24hrs

A number of 56 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). It is about 24 men and 32 women who were hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Brasov, Buzau,… [citeste mai departe]

Dovada clară că Loredana Groza devine geamăna Loredanei Chivu. Imaginea supremă VIDEO

Loredana Groza a reușit din nou să-și șocheze fanii! Deși este des criticată pentru aparițiile sale, se pare că artista nu ține cont de părerile celor din jur și știe să facă din fiecare moment al vieții sărbătoare. Solista… [citeste mai departe]

Dosarele cu șină de la instituții, pe cale de dispariție

Instituțiile publice ar putea fi obligate, prin lege, să centralizeze documentele contribuabililor, astfel încât aceștia să nu mai fie nevoiți să aducă aceleași acte de fiecare dată. Deputatul liberal Cosmin Șandru a declarat că trebuie luate măsuri pentru digitalizarea arhivei.… [citeste mai departe]

Vandalism la Turda! Statuia Maicii Domnului a fost spartă!

Statuia Maicii Domnului, care era lângă un locaș religios din zona Oprișani, a fost spartă de persoane necunoscute. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Revin fanii în Gruia! CFR Cluj joacă ultimul meci al sezonului cu spectatori în tribune

Campioana României se pregătește de ultimul joc al sezonului 2020/2021,  cel care va fi și singurul cu spectatori în tribune. Oficialii din Gruia au anunțat că vor permite accesul pentru aproximativ 2500… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 307 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 18.000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
GCS: 307 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 18.000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the (GCS) reported on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source stated.

As of Sunday, 1,075,543 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,032,888 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 7,768,459 RT-PCR tests and 1,097,521 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the past 24 hours, 13,088…

