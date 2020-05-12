GCS: 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine; another 19,007 people isolated at home

Stiri Recomandate

Atletism / Finala Diamond League nu se va mai disputa în 2020

Finala circuitului atletic Diamond League nu va mai avea loc în acest an din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. Anunțul a fost făcut de către Federaţia internaţională de atletism (World Athletics). Finala programată anul acesta la Zurich a fost anulată, întrucât „ar fi imposibil… [citeste mai departe]

257 de asistenți medicali și moașe au fost premiați cu diplome, de ziua lor profesională

Parlamentul, Guvernul, și Ministerul Sănătății Muncii și Protecției Sociale au fost oferit 257 de diplome asistenților medicali și moașelor, cu ocazia zilei lor profesionale, în semn de recunoștință și apreciere pentru… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Ursoaică, prinsă într-un gard de sârmă, în Ardan! Cum au intervenit autoritățile

O ursoaică cu doi pui prinsă într-un gard de sârmă în localitatea Ardan a fost eliberată de autorități fără a fi rănită, informează Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Județean (IJJ) Bistrița-Năsăud.  Jandarmii bistrițeni… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis: E interzisă deplasarea în afara localității, cu unele excepții

UPDATE. Principalele declarații: „Din păcate, epidemia de COVID-19 este încă între noi. Nu este momentul să ne relaxăm prea mult. Ne apropiem foarte rapid de 1000 de victime.” „Se apropie data de 15... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Klaus Iohannis a dat LIBER redeschiderii BISERICILOR: Slujbele vor fi în EXTERIOR, credincioșii vor purta măști și vor păstra distanța

Pre;edintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat, marți, noi măsuri care vor intra în vigoare după data de 15 mai, când… [citeste mai departe]

Şoc în Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel a luat o decizie neaşteptată

Pilotul german Sebastian Vettel, cvadruplu campion mondial de Formula 1, a anunţat în mod oficial, marţi, că se va despărţi de echipa Ferrari la finalul ediţiei din acest an a Campionatului Mondial, confirmând astfel zvonurile apărute anterior în presa germană, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia: Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Vladimir Putin, bolnav de coronavirus

Purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, a anunţat marţi că a fost testat pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus şi în prezent urmează tratament în spital, relatează AFP şi Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: După 15 mai se renunță la declarație pentru deplasarea în interiorul localităților

După 15 mai nu va mai fi nevoie de declarații pe proprie răspundere atunci când ne deplasăm în interiorul localităților, a anunțat președintele Klaus Iohannis. În afara localităților, însă, declarația va… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a anunţat ce se redeschide din 15 mai şi ce măsuri devin obligatorii. Bisericile, parţial deschise

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a discutat marţi, la Palatul Cotroceni, cu prim-ministrul Ludovic Orban, cu miniştrii de Interne, ai Sănătăţii, Apărării, Economiei şi Jusitţiei, precum… [citeste mai departe]

SARS-CoV-2 îi ia pe rând. Purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Putin, infectat

Dmitri Peskov este un nou nume greu pe „lista” noului coronavirus. Marți, Peskov a anunțat că este infectat cu SARS-CoV-2. „Da, m-am îmbolnăvit. Acum sunt la tratament”, a declarat Peskov pentru agenția de presă RIA Novosti. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine; another 19,007 people isolated at home

Publicat:
GCS: 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine; another 19,007 people isolated at home

A number of 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 19,007 people are isolated at home and are under medical monitoring, the informs on Tuesday.

Since the entry into force of no. 2 and up to date, 2,302 people who have not observed the period of self-isolation have been placed in institutionalized quarantine. Also, 209 people in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which the quarantine measure was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

To date, 269,183 tests have been…

