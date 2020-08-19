GCS: 1,409 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,106

Stiri Recomandate

Consiliul FIFA a aprobat noi modificări ale calendarului internaţional în contextul pandemiei de Covid-19, a anunţat forul fotbalistic mondial, relatează Agerpres. Principala noutate este că în luna septembrie nu vor exista meciuri interţări decât în Europa,… [citeste mai departe]

Începerea noului an şcolar se amână cu o lună în Muntenegru, până la 1 octombrie. Această măsură a fost luată din cauza îngrijorărilor provocate de epidemia de coronavirus, potrivit Agerpres. Ministerul Educaţiei din Muntenegru a precizat că decizia afectează grădiniţele şi şcolile,… [citeste mai departe]

Conform Grupului de Comunicare Strategică, până astăzi, 19 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 73.617 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

Raportorul Parlamentului European pentru Republica Moldova, europarlamentarul grupului Renew Europe,… [citeste mai departe]

Trebuie să recunoaștem că viața te cam ia la mișto dacă urmează să te bagi în lupta electorală pentru fotoliul de primar, iar numele tău e HOȚESCU. Să aibă oamenii încredere în tine și să-ți dea votul, având în vedere că o să ai niște bani la bugetul local pe care trebuie să-i gestionezi în folosul comunității… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia de COVID-19 a anulat toate evenimentele de amploare din țară, pe termen nedeterminat. Pecicanii au văzut acest lucru cu ocazia Zilelor Orașului, care nu au putut fi organizate în acest an, în luna mai. Autoritățile locale nu… [citeste mai departe]

Ziarul Unirea Sancțiuni și amenzi de 1400 de lei pentru agenții economici care nu au respectat normele legale impuse de starea de alertă Potrivit IPJ… [citeste mai departe]

Echipajele medicale și ale poliției au intervenit în Lunca Leșului. Un copil de 9 ani a vrut să aprindă niște resturi vegetale, cu benzină. doar că flăcările l-au cuprins pe el. S-a solicitat intervenția elicopterului SMURD. Clipe de… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți copii vând limonadă pe Calea Florești, pe partea cu OMV, iar banii ajung la un prieten de-al lor grav bolnav.”Acești copilași și au adunat forțele sa ajute un prieten la… [citeste mai departe]

USR-PLUS și-a prezentat echipa de candidați pentru Consiliul Local Timișoara, evenimentul fiind „moderat” de candidatul pentru funcția de primar, Dominic Fritz. „Bine ați venit la un nou capitol… [citeste mai departe]


As many as 1,409 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the 's (GCS) report on Wednesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 73,617.

A number of 33,566 patients have been cured and 8,551 asymptomatic patients have been discharged after 10 days since found infected.

Other 32 persons have died of coronavirus in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 3,106.

Two deaths were recorded in the 40 - 49 age category, six in the 50 - 59…

