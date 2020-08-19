GCS: 1,409 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,106 As many as 1,409 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Wednesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 73,617.



A number of 33,566 patients have been cured and 8,551 asymptomatic patients have been discharged after 10 days since found infected.



Other 32 persons have died of coronavirus in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 3,106.



Two deaths were recorded in the 40 - 49 age category, six in the 50 - 59…

