GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrsPublicat:
A number of 12,474 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, agerpres reports. As of Friday, 1,628,501 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 8,110 are of reinfected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,382,322 patients they were declared healed.
To date, 10,270,177 RT-PCR tests and 4,386,076 rapid antigen tests have been carried out.
In the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
11,725 new COVID-19 cases in over 42,700 tests done in past 24 hrs
15:25, 24.10.2021 - As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed…
15,410 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in over 66k tests in past 24 hrs
14:15, 22.10.2021 - A number of 15,410 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 66,076 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports. As of Friday, 1,534,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15,828; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 67,650
14:05, 15.10.2021 - As many as 15,828 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 67,650 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,430,475…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10,887; tests performed in last 24 hours: about 67,000
13:45, 01.10.2021 - As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,244,555 cases…
GCS: 12,032 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; approximately 68,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs
13:51, 30.09.2021 - A number of 12,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with approximately 68,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,035; death toll hits 34,714
15:31, 06.09.2021 - As many as 1,035 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,778 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…
946 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 40k tests done in past 24 hrs
14:31, 27.08.2021 - As many as 946 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. Until Sunday, 1,094,870 cases of people…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 29,700
13:55, 04.08.2021 - As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…