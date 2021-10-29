GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed…

- A number of 15,410 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 66,076 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports. As of Friday, 1,534,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have…

- As many as 15,828 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 67,650 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,430,475…

- As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,244,555 cases…

- A number of 12,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with approximately 68,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been…

- As many as 1,035 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,778 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…

- As many as 946 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. Until Sunday, 1,094,870 cases of people…

- As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…