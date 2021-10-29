GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

Stiri Recomandate

Gheorghiţă: Toate persoanele vaccinate cu ser Johnson & Johnson vor avea recomandare de rapel cu Pfizer sau Moderna

Gheorghiţă: Toate persoanele vaccinate cu ser Johnson & Johnson vor avea recomandare de rapel cu Pfizer sau Moderna

Coordonatorul campaniei naţionale de vaccinare, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, a recomandat, vineri, persoanelor vaccinate cu Johnson & Johnson, să facă vaccin pe bază de ARN mesager,… [citeste mai departe]

279 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 29 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 30.444 persoane infectate și 874 decese

279 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 29 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 30.444 persoane infectate și 874 decese

Astăzi, 29 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba au fost raportate 279 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape trei sferturi dintre angajaţii din România lucrează în prezent de la birou

Aproape trei sferturi dintre angajaţii din România lucrează în prezent de la birou

Aproape trei sferturi dintre angajaţii din România spun că în prezent lucrează de la birou cel puţin trei zile pe săptămână, deşi efectele pandemiei sunt acum mai ample faţă de anul trecut, arată... [citeste mai departe]

Educația financiară, prioritate în Anul european al tineretului

Educația financiară, prioritate în Anul european al tineretului

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) salută inițiativa Comisiei Europene cu privire la desemnarea anului 2022 drept Anul european al tineretului. ASF acordă o importanță deosebită tinerei generații, fapt demonstrat de programele ample de educație financiară destinate… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru bucureșteni. Edilul capitalei anunță majorarea subvenției pentru termoficare cu 100-200 de lei

Vești bune pentru bucureșteni. Edilul capitalei anunță majorarea subvenției pentru termoficare cu 100-200 de lei

Primarul Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a declarat, vineri, că Primăria Municipiului București poate mări subvenţia pe care o acordă în acest moment pentru termoficare, cu până… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce trebuie să stropeşti orhideele ca să înflorească tot anul. Trucul grădinarilor profesionişti

Cu ce trebuie să stropeşti orhideele ca să înflorească tot anul. Trucul grădinarilor profesionişti

Orhideele sunt superbe și înfrumusețează orice casă, așa că multe românce le preferă atunci când vine vorba despre florile care le sunt oferite în dar. Totuși, cum trebuie să fie ele îngrijite?… [citeste mai departe]

Mama Andreei Bălan a izbucnit în lacrimi când a auzit ultima piesă lansată de artistă. „E viața noastră, pur și simplu”

Mama Andreei Bălan a izbucnit în lacrimi când a auzit ultima piesă lansată de artistă. „E viața noastră, pur și simplu”

Recent, Andreea Bălan a lansat piesa „Soare după nori”, cu un videoclip emoționant în care a adunat imagini din viața ei. Lansarea melodiei… [citeste mai departe]

Doi migranţi, depistaţi la PTF Giurgiu cu ajutorul sondei de detecţie a dioxidului de carbon

Doi migranţi, depistaţi la PTF Giurgiu cu ajutorul sondei de detecţie a dioxidului de carbon

O minoră în vârstă de 17 ani şi un bărbat de 37 de ani, cetăţeni sirieni, au fost depistaţi la PTF Giurgiu în timp ce încercau să intre în România ascunşi într-un TIR încărcat cu vată minerală din Turcia pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Este oficial. S-a dat startul lucrărilor pentru lărgirea plajei din Eforie. Proiectul se va extinde pe 33 de hectare

Este oficial. S-a dat startul lucrărilor pentru lărgirea plajei din Eforie. Proiectul se va extinde pe 33 de hectare

În viitorul apropiat, România va avea plajele mai mari. Autorități au început extinderea plajei de la Eforie, după modelul de la Mamaia. Proiectul se va extinde pe… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor îi explică matematică parlamentară lui Florin Cîțu: Nu va trece acest guvern

Kelemen Hunor îi explică matematică parlamentară lui Florin Cîțu: Nu va trece acest guvern

Liderul UDMR Kelemen Hunor afirmă, vineri, că nu vede în acest moment de unde ar putea veni cele 234 de voturi pentru învestirea guvernului minoritar PNL-UDMR. ”Dacă fiecare se gândeşte doar la orgoliul lezat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

Publicat:
GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 12,474 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests performed, the (GCS) reported on Friday, agerpres reports. As of Friday, 1,628,501 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 8,110 are of reinfected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,382,322 patients they were declared healed.
To date, 10,270,177 RT-PCR tests and 4,386,076 rapid antigen tests have been carried out.

In the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

11,725 new COVID-19 cases in over 42,700 tests done in past 24 hrs

15:25, 24.10.2021 - As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed…

15,410 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in over 66k tests in past 24 hrs

14:15, 22.10.2021 - A number of 15,410 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 66,076 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports. As of Friday, 1,534,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15,828; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 67,650

14:05, 15.10.2021 - As many as 15,828 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 67,650 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,430,475…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 10,887; tests performed in last 24 hours: about 67,000

13:45, 01.10.2021 - As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,244,555 cases…

GCS: 12,032 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; approximately 68,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

13:51, 30.09.2021 - A number of 12,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with approximately 68,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,035; death toll hits 34,714

15:31, 06.09.2021 - As many as 1,035 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,778 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…

946 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 40k tests done in past 24 hrs

14:31, 27.08.2021 - As many as 946 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. Until Sunday, 1,094,870 cases of people…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 29,700

13:55, 04.08.2021 - As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 4°C | 18°C
Iasi 4°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 17°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 1°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 173.037,60 948.724,40
II (5/6) 6 9.613,20 -
III (4/6) 268 215,22 -
IV (3/6) 4.361 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.194.912,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2471
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6615
GBP 5.8529
CAD 3.4414
XAU 245.482
JPY 3.7346
CNY 0.664
AED 1.1562
AUD 3.2009
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec