Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

Baroul Constanta, in doliu. S-a stins din viata o mana de om, un munte de suflet“

Baroul Constanta a facut public, cu durere, decesul unui avocat de renume. Un alt avocat in lumea ingerilor: s a stins din viata Doamna Lili Zaporojan pentru cei care au cunoscut o, o mana de om, un munte de suflet. Drum lin spre lumina,… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Națională a României„Uniți în cuget și-n simțiriˮ

Cu binecuvântarea Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Irineu, Arhiepiscop al Alba Iuliei, vineri, 25 noiembrie, aproximativ 100 de tineri târgumureșeni au susținut un moment cultural-artistic de excepție, în cadrul căruia a fost marcată Ziua Națională a României. Evenimentul,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați au furat dintr-un tren peste două tone de grâu și 750 de kilograme de semințe de floarea soarelui

Doi bărbaţi din municipiul Roman au fost arestaţi preventiv pentru 30 de zile după ce au rupt sigiliile de la mai multe vagoane şi au furat aproape trei tone de cereale.… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat monitorizat electronic după ce şi-a ameninţat fosta parteneră că-l va ucide pe fiul lor

Un bărbat a primit un ordin de protecţie provizoriu şi i-a fost montată o brăţară de monitorizare electronică după ce şi-a ameninţat fosta parteneră că-l va ucide pe fiul lor, a informat, luni, Biroul… [citeste mai departe]

Un transportor blindat aparent românesc a fost remarcat în Ucraina

Un transportor blindat despre care se afirmă că este fabricat în România ar fi fost remarcat în dotarea armatei Ucrainei. Imagini ale acestui blindat ar fi fost inițial difuzate de o agenție de presă din Turcia. În prezent, câteva asemenea poze circulă pe rețelele… [citeste mai departe]

Parfumuri contrafăcute, ridicate de polițiști în vederea confiscării

La data de 26 noiembrie a.c., în jurul orei 19:00, polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei 2 Poliţie Bacău au identificat, în parcarea unui centru comercial din Bacău, un tânăr de 18 ani, din localitate, în timp ce oferea spre vânzare 7 cutii cu parfumuri având marcă… [citeste mai departe]

Comoara României găsită tocmai în Ucraina măcinată de război. Imaginile zilei cu pisaniile lui Ştefan cel Mare

O comoară a României despre care se spunea că fusese pierdută tocmai a fost descoperită în Ucraina măcinată de război, în Herson. Anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: A fost inaugurată noua clădire a Ambulatoriului de Specialitate de la Spitalul Judeţean

Noua clădire a Ambulatoriului de Specialitate de la Spitalului Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă ‘Sf. Apostol Andrei’ a fost inaugurată, luni, investiţia de peste 13,8 milioane lei fiind realizată prin fonduri… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat tâlhărit de patru clujeni cu metoda jgheabul: Banii sau dinții din gură!

Proprietarul unei locuințe din Alba a fost înșelat prin metoda "înlocuirea jgheaburilor" de către patru bărbați din Câmpa Turzii, cărora le-a dat zeci de mii de lei după ce a fost amenințat. [citeste mai departe]

Fostul baron PSD Niculae Bădălău, arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile

Judecătorii Curţii de Apel București au decis arestarea preventivă pentru 30 de zile a lui Niculae Bădălău, vicepreşedinte al Curţii de Conturi. Fostul baron PSD-ist a fost reţinut, duminică, într-un dosar de trafic de influenţă şi dare de mită. Niculae Bădălău… [citeste mai departe]


Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

Publicat:
Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies which pass through the country […] The post Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

