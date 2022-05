Simona Halep stops after 2nd round at Roland Garros

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was defeated by Chinese Qinwen Zheng, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, on Thursday in Paris, in the second round of the Grand slam tournament at Roland Garros.