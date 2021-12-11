G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters. The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada, comes amid […] The post G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

