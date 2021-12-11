G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

Stiri Recomandate

Amedeo lanseaza prima piesa din Living Room Sessions. Ard Tot, melodia care a cucerit instant publicul, in versiunea acustica

A intrat pe radio a doua zi de la lansare, a devenit trending sound pe TikTok și a făcut turul televiziunilor. Aceasta este, pe scurt, povestea piesei … [citeste mai departe]

Încă 4 cazuri de infectare cu varianta Omicron, depistate în România! Cine sunt persoanele contagiate

Este vorba despre sportivul al cărui rezultat parțial indica o suspiciune de infectarea cu tulpina Omicron și cei trei contacți ai săi din lotul de rugby,  pasageri ai cursei din Africa de Sud,… [citeste mai departe]

DISTRACȚIA E SCUMPĂ: românii care folosesc artificii ILEGAL pot fi amendați cu până la 7.500 de lei

Conform legislaţiei în vigoare, persoanele fizice nu au dreptul să deţină şi să utilizezesau articole pirotehnice dacă nu fac dovada calităţii de artificier, respectiv de pirotehnician autorizat… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 4 cazuri de Omicron din lotul de rugby revenit din Africa de Sud

Sportivul al cărui rezultat parțial indica o suspiciune de infectare cu tulpina Omicron și cei trei contacți ai săi din lotul de rugby, pasageri ai cursei din Africa de Sud, au test pozitiv, potrivit Ministerului Sănătății. Numărul cazurilor de infectare cu… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 4 români infectați cu varianta Omicron. Numărul total a ajuns la 7 cazuri

Încă 4 cazuri de infectare cu varianta OMICRON a coronavirusului au fost confirmate în România, în urma secvenţierilor efectuate la Institutul National de Cercetare -Dezvoltare “Cantacuzino”, anunţă Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS). “Este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO Impact VIOLENT între două autocamioane pe autostradă A4. Circulația a fost OPRITĂ

Un autocamion s-a rasturnat, a rupt parapetii despărțitori ai autostrăzii și a lovit alt autocamion de pe sensul opus. Unul era încărcat cu piatră, unul cu cereale.Din primele informații un incendiu a izbucnit… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul amenință SUA și Israelul: Vor plăti un preţ greu!

O înaltă oficialitate iraniană, a cărei identitate nu a fost dezvăluită, a avertizat sâmbătă că "agresorii" vor plăti "un preţ greu", după o relatare privind existenţa unor planuri între SUA şi Israel de a efectua manevre militare pentru a se pregăti de atacuri împotriva siturilor… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Pompierii din Alba au făcut bradul de Crăciun: L-au decorat cu cele mai utilizate echipamente folosite de salvatori

FOTO: Pompierii din Alba au făcut bradul de Crăciun: L-au decorat cu cele mai utilizate echipamente folosite de salvatori Pregătirile pentru Crăciun au început… [citeste mai departe]

NU plecați la drum dacă nu aveți autovehiculul pregătit pentru iarnă!

În ultima perioadă au avut loc mai multe evenimente rutiere în care au fost implicate autovehicule care nu sunt dotate cu anvelope adaptate condițiilor de iarnă. Este vorba, în special, de autovehicule grele, multe dintre acestea aflate în tranzit pe teritoriul… [citeste mai departe]


G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis

Publicat:
The world’s wealthiest democracies on Saturday sought to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine as Britain hosted a meeting of foreign ministers in Liverpool, according to Reuters.  The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of and his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada, comes amid […] The post G7 ministers present united front against Russia over Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

WikiLeaks founder Assange can be extradited to the US, London court rules

14:41, 10.12.2021 - The US government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain, according  to France24. Washington challenged the decision made in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk if he was transferred…

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

15:00, 08.12.2021 - German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

08:50, 08.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

SUA iși deschid granițele pentru persoanele vaccinate

12:25, 13.10.2021 - Oficialii americani au anunțat ca vor permite oamenilor vaccinați accesul in țara. Vor putea intra atat prin frontierele terestre, cat și pe cale aeriana. Restricțiile la frontierele terestre ale Statelor Unite cu Canada și Mexic vor fi ridicate pentru cetațenii straini complet vaccinați, de la inceputul…

EU summit to seek answers on China, U.S. strategy

11:15, 05.10.2021 - The European Union‘s 27 leaders will seek a new approach to China on Tuesday in their first summit on Sino-European strategy since the bloc imposed sanctions on Beijing in March and faced retaliation, jeopardising a new investment pact, according to Reuters. Along with the United States, Britain and…


