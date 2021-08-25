G7 leaders vow ‘steadfast’ commitment to Afghanistan, call for inclusive government

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday despite public divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August, according to The Guardian. With the deadline to get out of Kabul looming,…

- The European Union Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis but made clear that doesn’t mean international recognition, according to Politico. “We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul … whatever they…

- Facebook has banned the Taliban and any content that promotes it from the main Facebook platform, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media giant said on Tuesday that it considers the Afghan group, which has used social media platforms to project its messages for years, to be a terrorist organization,…

- The EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell said EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, according to Politico. Borrell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at…

- US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News. The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

- Al-Qaeda is likely to have a resurgence as Afghan regions fall to the Taliban, Britain’s Defence Minister said on Friday, according to CNBC. Speaking to Sky News, Ben Wallace said he’s “absolutely worried” that unstable nations like Afghanistan are “breeding grounds” for militant groups. “It’s why…

- Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, a minister from one of the signatories said, according to Reuters. “That regions of a country are not safe does…

- One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter. The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…