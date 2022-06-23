G7 hopes to show unity on Ukraine despite darkening economic outlook

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Emmanuel Macron on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist Ensemble alliance in France‘s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday,…

- Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work, according to Reuters. The drop in supply comes as the leaders of Germany,…

- Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

- Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will discuss how to alleviate food security concerns when they meet in Germany on Friday as fears mount that the war between Russia and Ukraine could further destabilize Republic of Moldova, according to Reuters. The annual meeting running until Saturday…

- Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

- The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…