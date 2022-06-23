G7 hopes to show unity on Ukraine despite darkening economic outlook

Stiri Recomandate

CG Sevilla – colaborare cu mediul universitar

În continuarea activităților de colaborare ale Consulatului General al României la Sevilla (CG Sevilla) cu mediul universitar în zona de competență, în data de 21 iunie, dl Bogdan Stănescu, consul general, a avut o întâlnire cu rectorul Universității din Cadiz (UCA), dl. Francisco Piniella și vicerectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Natalie Portman vrea să-și impresioneze copiii în această fază a carierei sale: „Foarte rar mă lasă să plec la filmări”

Natalie Portman a declarat într-un interviu oferit recent că își dorește să-și impresioneze copiii în această fază a carierei sale, mai… [citeste mai departe]

Spadă – Diana Crețu (Corona Brașov), campioană națională U13!

Diana Crețu, sportiva Coronei, a reușit să cucerească aurul în Campionatul Național U13 în urma unei finale condusă cu tact și calm. Brașoveanca a dispus, cu 10-4 (!), în finala Campionatului Național, de Jazmin Ilyeș de la LPS Satu Mare. Aceasta a trebuit să se… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan speră ca în acest an pierderile din reţeaua de termoficare să fie reduse de la 38% la 35%

Primarul general al Capitalei spune că în iarna 2022-2023 vor exista mai puţine avarii la reţeaua de termoficare şi estimează că pierderile din sistem ar putea fi reduse la 35-36%, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

PE solicită acordarea fără întârziere a statutului de candidat la UE Ucrainei și Republicii Moldova

Comunicat de presă de la Parlamentul European • Georgia ar trebui să devină candidată după finalizarea reformelor necesare;; • Nu există „proceduri accelerate” pentru aderarea la UE; aderare… [citeste mai departe]

Patru mine antitanc, depistate într-o fântână din raionul Ungheni. Munițiile prezentau pericol pentru populatie

Patru mine antitanc au fost depistate într-o fântână din satul Sînești, raionul Ungheni. Oamenii legii au fost sesizați cu privire la descoperirea neobișnuită, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

De bine ce e protejată, în Pădurea Trivale s-a construit un cort pentru nunţi

Patronul de la Rehoma, Nicolae Popescu, spune nonșalant: „E o terasă demontabilă. Deci, azi o montez, mâine o dau jos. Ați înțeles?” Primarul Cristian Gentea ne-a confirmat că proprietarul a construit fără autorizație și că va suporta consecințele… [citeste mai departe]

Se lucrează în continuare la stația de epurare a apelor uzate din Ceanu Mare

Se lucrează intens la stația de epurare a apelor uzate din localitatea Ceanu Mare, anunță primarul, Virgil Păcurar, pe rețelele de socializare. Lucrările la sistem de canalizare menajera din comuna... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

Cămaşa cu altiţă ar putea primi anul acesta recunoaşterea UNESCO

Cămaşa cu altiţă ar putea primi anul acesta recunoaşterea UNESCO, spune Ana Maria Cătăuţă, preşedinta Comisiei permanente comune a Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului pentru relaţia cu UNESCO, conform news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European a VOTAT rezoluția prin care cere statut de candidat pentru Moldova și Ucraina

Rezoluția prin care se cere acordarea statutului de țară candidat pentru aderarea Republicii Moldova și Ucrainei la Uniunea Europeană a fost votată astăzi, 23 iunie, de Parlamentul European. Anunțul a… [citeste mai departe]


G7 hopes to show unity on Ukraine despite darkening economic outlook

Publicat:
G7 hopes to show unity on Ukraine despite darkening economic outlook

of Seven (G7) will seek to demonstrate their long-term support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression at a summit starting on Sunday even as the war’s growing impact on the world economy, according to Reuters. The leaders of the , Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan will discuss how […] The post G7 hopes to show unity on Ukraine despite darkening economic outlook appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Macron’s historic ballot setback risks undermining reform agenda

08:26, 20.06.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist Ensemble alliance in France‘s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday,…

Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

12:05, 16.06.2022 - Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work, according to Reuters. The drop in supply comes as the leaders of Germany,…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

Food security, Republic of Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting

10:40, 13.05.2022 - Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will discuss how to alleviate food security concerns when they meet in Germany on Friday as fears mount that the war between Russia and Ukraine could further destabilize Republic of Moldova, according to Reuters. The annual meeting running until Saturday…

Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region

13:51, 26.04.2022 - Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Zelensky calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

13:05, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

13:00, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…


