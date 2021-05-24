Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit

Stiri Recomandate

Galaţi: Copil de 5 ani, rănit de un autoturism în timp ce se deplasa pe carosabil

Un copil de 5 ani din judeţul Galaţi a ajuns la spital după ce a fost lovit de un autoturism în timp ce se deplasa pe carosabil, informează, luni, Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ). Potrivit sursei citate, poliţiştii rutieri au… [citeste mai departe]

Se împlinesc 17 ani de la TRAGEDIA de la Mihăilești

Pe 17 mai 2004, un tir încărcat cu 20 de tone de azotat de amoniu s-a răsturnat pe marginea drumului, iar substanța a explodat. S-a format un crater cu o adâncime de șapte metri. Printre oamenii care au murit atunci s-au numărat șapte polițiști, dar și doi jurnaliști, care transmiteau de la… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Neamt - Trafic ingreunat pe DN 2

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe DN 2 Roman ndash; Bacau, in zona localitatii Horia, judetul Neamt, a avut loc un accident usor, in care au fost implicate un autotren si unui autoturism. O persoana a fost ranita usor. Traficul se desfasoara pe un fir, alternativ, prin dirijare, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Galerie FOTO! Ce biserică a sfințit ÎPS Ciprian, Arhiepiscopul Buzăului și Vrancei

Biserica Parohiei Dumbrăveni din Protoieria Focșani II, județul Vrancea, aflată sub ocrotirea Sfântului Ierarh Nicolae, a fost sfințită duminică, ieri, de Înaltpreasfințitul Părinte Ciprian, Arhiepiscopul Buzăului și Vrancei.… [citeste mai departe]

Câţi oameni a ucis blestemul faraonului Tutankamon

Pe 4 noiembrie 1922, o echipă de arheologi condusă de Howard Carter a descoperit un indiciu spre intrarea în mormântul regelui Tutankamon. Când mormântul însuşi a fost descoperit, pe 26 noiembrie 1922 - după mai bine de 3.000 de ani în care nu fusese deschis - mulţi au crezut că faraonul a declanşat… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Skoda Kodiaq facelift în România: start de la 27.000 euro

Constructorul ceh de automobile a lansat modelul Kodiaq facelift la începutul lunii aprilie. Lista cu noutăți include o parte frontală restilizată, aerodinamică îmbunătățită, interior mai comod și un motor pe benzină pentru versiunea de top Kodiaq RS. Noua versiune… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 15 oameni au murit în urma erupţiei unui vulcan din Congo. UNICEF, îngrijorări cu privire la dispariţia a 170 de copii VIDEO

Cel puţin 15 persoane au murit după ce torente de lavă s-au revărsat în sate după lăsarea întunericului în estul Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

DEZASTRU pentru români: Guvernul a decis SĂ CREASCĂ vârsta de pensionare

Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR), care urmează să fie discutat şi eventual aprobat de Comisia Europeană, conţine câteva aspecte mai puţin cunoscute românilor, prezentate în cele ce urmează de analistul economic Claudiu Vuţă. Dincolo… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii suceveni, din nou pe podiumul de premiere

Sucevenii și-au demonstrat din nou valoarea la Cupa Mondială de canotaj de la Lucerna (Elveția). Sportivii pregătiți la începuturile carierei de Ioan Despa, la CSM Suceava și soții Avrămia, la CSS Fălticeni au făcut parte din toate echipajele medaliate al României. Țara noastră a obținut șase medalii… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria secretă. ”Zburătorii”, francmasoni plătiți de CIA să facă o contrarevoluție. Document din arhiva Securității

În 1982, Nicolae Ceaușescu rade membrii unei școli de yoga, numită Mișcarea Transcedentală. Mulți intelectuali de vază au dispărut de pe scena… [citeste mai departe]


Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit

Publicat:
Europe has reacted with outrage on the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, the said that it will consider the consequences of this action on Monday at the EU summit dinner, where leaders are due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain and will consider punitive steps against Minsk, according to […] The post Fury over Belarus airliner action set to dominate EU summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

