French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would do away with the option to show a […] The post French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…

- Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

- Deficitul global de asistente medicale este in crestere, in timp ce varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus se extinde, iar pandemia de Covid-19 intra in al treilea an, anunta Consiliul International al Asistentelor Medicale. Potrivit acestui for, tarile occidentale intensifica recrutarile de personal…

- Franța se confrunta cu inceputul celui de-al cincilea val al pandemiei de coronavirus, a anunțat, vineri, ministrul francez al Sanatații, Olivier Veran, citat de Reuters. Ministrul francez a confirmat ca țara sa se afla acum la inceputul celui de-al cincilea val al pandemiei, la fel ca „mai multe alte…

- Olanda va introduce noi restrictii legate de coronavirus in aceasta saptamana, pentru a incerca sa reduca incidenta epidemiei de COVID-19, a anuntat luni ministrul olandez al sanatatii Hugo de Jonge, potrivit Reuters. Tarile de Jos vor introduce noi restrictii legate de coronavirus in aceasta saptamana,…

- The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters. The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

- Romania reported the highest daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Romanian government said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past…

- Un studiu realizat recent de compania britanica AstraZeneca arata ca un medicament realizat din anticorpi ar reduce semnificativ riscul producerii unor forme severe in infecția cu Covid-19. Concluziile apar in cadrul unui studiu in faza avansata, a anuntat luni producatorul britanic de medicamente,…