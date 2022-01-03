French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats

Stiri Recomandate

Timp de 9 ore s-au luptat salvamontiștii prahoveni să salveze viața unei femei

Timp de 9 ore s-au luptat salvamontiștii prahoveni să salveze viața unei femei care a căzut în zona Coștila-Gălbinele, din Bucegi, suferind numeroase traumatisme.  A fost o intervenție dificilă a salvatorilor montani aparținând SPJ Salvamont… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea cetățenilor din Sebeș sunt în imposibilitatea de a-și achita taxele și impozitele locale în format fizic, din cauza certificatului verde

Conform informațiilor de care dispunem, peste 60% din populația adultă din Sebeș nu are certificat… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat vaci de la o fermă din Dorolea! Trei bărbați din Bistrița și Livezile au ajuns pe mâna polițiștilor

Trei bărbați din Bistrița și Livezile sunt cercetați pentru furt calificat, după ce au sustras de la o fermă din Dorolea 11 vaci, care au fost duse la un abator din Suceava… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Vrancea: Pompierii vrânceni au intervenit pentru 80 de situaţii de urgenţă în ultimele trei zile

Pompierii vrânceni au intervenit pentru 80 de situaţii de urgenţă în ultimele trei zile, între care mai multe incendii în locuinţe, a informat, luni, Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

În SUA a fost autorizată administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin Pfizer pentru copiii între 12 și 15 ani

În Statele Unite ale Americii a fost autorizată, luni, administrarea celei de-a treia doze de vaccin Pfizer pentru copiii între 12 și 15 ani. Autoritățile sanitare din SUA… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care a fraierit polițiștii de frontieră pe Aeroportul Cluj, prins în Timiș. S-a săturat să se ascundă

Bărbatul care a fugit de sub paza polițiștilor de frontieră de la Aeroportul Cluj a fost prins în Timiș.În 3 ianuarie 2022, la ora 16:00, polițiștii Serviciului … [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu puternic la Lunca! Flăcările amenință și casele vecine

Focul a cuprins un adăpost de animale în localitatea Lunca din comuna Șieuț. Există un risc mare ca incendiul să se extindă la casele învecinate. Conform informațiilor oferite de Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență Bistrița-Năsăud, pompierii militari intervin… [citeste mai departe]

Precizări de la Ministerul Educației, referitoare la organizarea olimpiadelor și a concursurilor școlare

Ministerul Educaţiei a precizat, luni, referitor la organizarea olimpiadelor şi concursurilor şcolare, că „din păcate, contextul epidemiologic nu permite reluarea tuturor acestor competiţii… [citeste mai departe]


French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats

Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would do away with the option to show a […] The post French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

