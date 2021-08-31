French inflation hits highest level in almost three years The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg. August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy is above the European Central Bank’s 2% target […] The post French inflation hits highest level in almost three years appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg. The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

- European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer…

- Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair stated that…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg. The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…

- The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) published on Thursday its new monetary policy strategy that adopts the symmetric 2% inflation target over a medium term. We consider the price stability is best maintained by aiming for a 2% inflation target over the medium term. This target is…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that consumer prices rose 3.8% year-on-year in May, compared to an increase of 3.2% in April. Food prices rose 1.52% year-on-year in May, while non-food prices added 5.70%, said INS in a statement on Friday. Prices of services grew by 2.78%…