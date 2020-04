Franța: Strategii de ieșire a populației din izolarea la domiciliu French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a debate on the French government's plan to exit from the lockdown situation at the French National Assembly in Paris on April 28, 2020, on the 43rd day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. France on April 28 unveils how it intends to progressively lift a six-week lockdown credited with checking the coronavirus outbreak. The French prime minister's address will be followed by a debate and a vote, with just 75 of…