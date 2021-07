COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,455 people immunised in 24h, 9,213 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,455 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,983 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 612 of Moderna vaccine, 401 of AstraZeneca… [citeste mai departe]