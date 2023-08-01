France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…

- Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Australia’s Trade Minister Don…

- Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, said on Tuesday it discovered new crude oil and natural gas deposits equal to about three quarters of its overall 2022 production, according to Reuters. The deposits are the largest crude oil discovery OMV Petrom has made…

- Ryanair delivered a petition signed by 1.1 million EU passengers to the European Commission on Wednesday, demanding overflights be protected from air traffic control (ATC) strikes, particularly in France, to help avoid travel disruption, according to Reuters. CEO Michael O’Leary told reporters that…

- A bill to speed up the construction of new nuclear reactors was approved by the French parliament on Tuesday, with the government hailing it as an environmental step forward, according to Euractiv. Lawmakers on Tuesday validated the bill to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors. The compromise…

- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

- German and Italian police arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said, according to Reuters. The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the…