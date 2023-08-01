France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from NigerPublicat:
France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa – has sent shockwaves across […] The post France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation
10:31, 26.07.2023 - A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…
Australia PM Albanese to push to overcome EU trade obstacles with Macron
11:31, 11.07.2023 - Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Australia’s Trade Minister Don…
Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO
14:36, 05.07.2023 - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…
OMV Petrom makes largest crude oil discovery in decades
08:35, 14.06.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, said on Tuesday it discovered new crude oil and natural gas deposits equal to about three quarters of its overall 2022 production, according to Reuters. The deposits are the largest crude oil discovery OMV Petrom has made…
Ryanair urges EU Commission to protect overflights from strikes
15:15, 31.05.2023 - Ryanair delivered a petition signed by 1.1 million EU passengers to the European Commission on Wednesday, demanding overflights be protected from air traffic control (ATC) strikes, particularly in France, to help avoid travel disruption, according to Reuters. CEO Michael O’Leary told reporters that…
France to speed up nuclear power deployment
10:25, 17.05.2023 - A bill to speed up the construction of new nuclear reactors was approved by the French parliament on Tuesday, with the government hailing it as an environmental step forward, according to Euractiv. Lawmakers on Tuesday validated the bill to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors. The compromise…
China, France agree to strengthen economic ties
10:30, 11.05.2023 - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…
More than 100 arrested in European swoop on ‘Ndrangheta crime group
12:11, 03.05.2023 - German and Italian police arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said, according to Reuters. The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the…