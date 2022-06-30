France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary

Stiri Recomandate

COMPANIA DE APĂ TÂRGOVIȘTE DÂMBOVIȚA anunță publicul interesat asupra luării deciziei etapei de încadrare de către Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Dâmbovița

COMPANIA DE APĂ TÂRGOVIȘTE DÂMBOVIȚA anunță publicul interesat… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a dat undă verde programelor de investiţii dintre România şi Ucraina, Rep. Moldova şi ţările învecinate Mării Negre. Ce domenii vor primi finanţare

Guvernul a aprobat, în şedinţa de joi, la propunerea Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Dramatic: Bărbat din Bistrița-Năsăud, dispărut în apele unui lac din Țaga, găsit fără viață

Un bărbat din Bistrița-Năsăud și-a pierdut viața, după ce s-a înecat miercuri într-un lac din comuna clujeană Țaga. Trupul neînsuflețit a fost găsit abia astăzi de scafandrii de la… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia începe exporturile de cereale ucrainene din portul ocupat Berdiansk: 7.000 de tone de cereale pleacă spre ţările prietene

O primă navă încărcată cu 7.000 de tone de cereale, sub protecţia marinei ruse, a părăsit portul ucrainean Berdiansk, ocupat de Rusia, au… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Agriculturii, în prag de demisie? Ce spune Viorel Gherciu despre zvonurile că ar fi scris cerere

Ministrul Agriculturii și Industriei Alimentare, Viorel Gherciu, neagă zvonurile precum că ar intenționa să își prezintre demisia, zilele acestea. „Nu sunt adevărate, este un fals”, a… [citeste mai departe]

Cardurile sociale au ajuns deja la peste 350.000 de români. Până la 1 iulie va fi atins pragul de 500.000

Livrarea cardurilor sociale de care beneficiază 2,5 milioane de români decurge conform graficului asumat. Până la 1 iulie, 500.000 de români vor intra în posesia lor, pentru a putea achiziționa… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Cluj:Buletin de presa - 30.06.2022

Nr. 176560 229 din 30 iunie 2022 BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat pentru infractiuni la regimul rutier La data de 30 iunie a.c., in jurul orei 01.00, politistii Biroului Rutier din cadrul Politiei municipiului Dej au depistat un barbat, in varsta de 30 de ani, care se deplasa cu un autoturism pe strada Nichita Stanescu, fara a detine… [citeste mai departe]

Cod roșu de caniculă. Iată județele afectate

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, joi, mai multe atenționări de disconfort termic accentuat, între care și o avertizare de cod roșu de caniculă. COD GALBEN Interval de valabilitate: 30 iunie și 1 iulie În intervalul menționat valul de căldură se va menține în toate regiunile, iar disconfortul… [citeste mai departe]

Putin îi răspunde lui Boris Johnson după afirmația potrivit căreia liderul rus nu ar fi invadat Ucraina dacă era femeie

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a respins joi acuzația premierului britanic Boris Johnson potrivit căreia dacă ar fi fost femeie nu ar fi invadat Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Olteanu, preşedinte CD CS Mioveni: ”Dacă mai aducem doi jucători valoroşi, suntem mai bine decât anul trecut”

Întrebat despre transferurile din ultima perioadă și despre programul echipei în perioada imediat următoare, Dumitru Olteanu, președintele Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]


France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary

France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the can deliver the global minimum corporate tax with or without the support of Hungary, circumventing Budapest’s veto earlier this month just as the bloc was on the brink of a agreement, according to Bloomberg. “This global minimum tax will be implemented in coming months with […] The post France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

