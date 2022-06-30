France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union can deliver the global minimum corporate tax with or without the support of Hungary, circumventing Budapest’s veto earlier this month just as the bloc was on the brink of a agreement, according to Bloomberg. “This global minimum tax will be implemented in coming months with […] The post France says EU can implement global minimum tax without Hungary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he will meet President Emmanuel Macron in France next week to reset a bilateral relationship that was damaged when the previous Australian government canceled a submarine contract, according to AP News. Albanese said Macron had invited him…

- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding, according to Bloomberg. Hungary plans to sell seven-year and 12-year benchmark-sized bonds in dollars and nine-year bonds in euros in the near…

- Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the European Union‘s defense policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security, according to France24. Denmark is the only member of the 27…

- European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

- Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

- The United States and the European Union are looking at how to improve food supply chains with export restrictions from India and other nations accentuating global problems, the EU’s trade chief told CNBC. G-7 foreign ministers warned over the weekend that the war in Ukraine is increasing the risk of…

- Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…