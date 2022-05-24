France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

- Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

- The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

- Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

- The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

- The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targeting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters. “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News. “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…