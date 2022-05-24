France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

Stiri Recomandate

Presedintele Consiliului Judetean Constanta, Mihai Lupu, gazda unei intalniri de lucru

Presedintele Consiliului Judetean Constanta, Mihai Lupu, a fost astazi gazda unei intalniri de lucru alaturi de Petru Frunze, deputat din partea Republicii Moldova si Daniel Gheorghe, deputat in Parlamentul Romaniei, co presedinti… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul a transmis că diplomatul rus care s-a declarat ruşinat de războiul din Ucraina „nu mai este cu noi”

Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, a afirmat marţi că diplomatul rus care şi-a dat demisia din ministerul de Externe făcând declaraţii dure cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

Zoran Nikolic, de la HC Dobrogea Sud, suspendat două etape după meciul cu CS Minaur

Membrii Comisiei Centrale de Disciplină din cadrul Federaţiei Române de Handbal au decis să-l suspende două etape şi să-i aplice o amendă de 500 de lei handbalistului Zoran Nikolic, pivotul sârb în vârstă de 31 de ani fiind pedepsit… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul Samsung a anunțat un plan de investiții în valoare de 350 miliarde dolari pe următorii cinci ani

Grupul Samsung a dat detalii despre planul său de investiții pe următorii cinci ani, totalul fiind de 356 miliarde dolari, iar promisiunea fiind că va crea 80.000 de locuri de muncă. Anunțul… [citeste mai departe]

Putin, criticat şi de prieteni: Controlează-ți soldații!

Președintele demisionar din Filipine, Rodrigo Duterte, l-a criticat pe Vladimir Putin, pentru uciderea civililor nevinovați în Ucraina. Este prietenul meu, dar eu nu ucid copii și bătrâni, a spus liderul asiatic, potrivit CNN. Duterte a declarat că există diferențe mari între el… [citeste mai departe]

Navalnîi îl atacă pe Putin şi din închisoare: „Hoț nebun”

Alexei Navalnîi, liderul opoziției ruse, aflat în închisoare, l-a atacat marți pe președintele Vladimir Putin, catalogându-l pe șeful Kremlinului drept un nebun care a început un „război stupid” în care măcelărește oameni nevinovați atât din Ucraina, cât și din Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Laufer a plecat în vacanță cu gemenii și soțul, fără bonă. Ce destinație au ales: „Schimbăm rutina de acasă”

Alina Laufer a anunțat prin intermediul unei postări pe Facebook că a plecat într-o vacanță cu gemenii și cu Ilan Laufer, soțul ei. Vedeta nu… [citeste mai departe]

Incident grav la Târgu Mureş. Un tânăr a căzut în gol, după ce nu i s-a deschis parașuta

Un tânăr în vârstă de 19 ani a ajuns, marţi, la UPU SMURD Târgu Mureş în stare gravă după ce a efectuat un salt cu paraşuta şi, din primele informaţii, aceasta nu s-ar fi deschis. Tânărul este în comă în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia continuă intens munca de ‘colonizare’ a Ucrainei: ultimele măsuri luate de Moscova

Pe lângă lupta dusă de Federația Rusă la sol în Ucraina, Moscova duce o muncă de administrare a zonelor și teritoriilor cucerite. Această muncă, care nu e atât de spectaculoasă și nu mereu ajunge în buletinele de… [citeste mai departe]


France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

Publicat:
Ukraine will eventually be part of the , France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month suggested creating a “European political community” that would […] The post France reassures Ukraine it will be part of appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

13:10, 05.04.2022 - Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

12:20, 15.03.2022 - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

13:20, 09.03.2022 - The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targeting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three…

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us

15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters.  “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…

Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia

13:51, 01.03.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News.  “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…


