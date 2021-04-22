France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele Iohannis, replică pentru primarul Fritz: „Timișoara nu a fost niciodată lăsată singură”

Președintele Iohannis, replică pentru primarul Fritz: „Timișoara nu a fost niciodată lăsată singură”

Timișoara nu a fost niciodată lăsată singură, spune președintele Klaus Iohannis, în replică la declarațiile primarului Dominic Fritz, făcute după crima care a avut loc luni în oraș,… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis convoacă CSAT: Voi convoca o ședință dedicată special acestei zone de tensiune din Marea Neagră

Iohannis convoacă CSAT: Voi convoca o ședință dedicată special acestei zone de tensiune din Marea Neagră

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat, joi, că va convoca săptămâna viitoare, o şedinţă a CSAT pentru a se discuta despre situaţia tensionată din Marea Neagră. „Voi convoca, pe săptămâna … [citeste mai departe]

1.039.998 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, în România. Vezi situația pe județe

1.039.998 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 22 aprilie 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.039.998 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. 959.126 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Mini John Cooper Works facelift în România: varianta cu 3 uși pornește de la 33. ...

Prețuri Mini John Cooper Works facelift în România: varianta cu 3 uși pornește de la 33. ...

În urmă cu câteva zile, Mini a publicat primele imagini și informații referitoare la noile Mini John Cooper Works și John Cooper Works Cabriolet. Modelul de performanță a primit câteva îmbunătățiri estetice… [citeste mai departe]

COVID NU EXISTĂ – Șase preoți amendați de poliție

COVID NU EXISTĂ – Șase preoți amendați de poliție

Nu mai puțin de șase preoți au fost amendați de către polițiștii din Botoșani. Oamenii legii au întrerupt o slujbă religioasă la care luau parte peste 100 de credincioși. Cei șase pșreoți au fost sancționați pentru nerespectarea măsurilor impuse prin lege pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor… [citeste mai departe]

Romania, one of largest government deficit in EU in 2020

Romania, one of largest government deficit in EU in 2020

All EU member states ended 2020 with a government deficit, but the highest values were registered in Spain (11% of GDP), Malta (10.1% of GDP), Greece (9.7% of GDP), Italy (9.5% of GDP), Belgium (9.4% of GDP), France and Germany (both with a deficit of 9.2% of GDP), according to the preliminary… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal cu pumnii şi bâtele de baseball de la un loc de parcare din Galaţi. Doi bărbaţi au ajuns la spital

Scandal cu pumnii şi bâtele de baseball de la un loc de parcare din Galaţi. Doi bărbaţi au ajuns la spital

Doi gălăţeni, cu vârstele de 31 şi 54 ani, s-au ales cu dosar penal pentru tulburarea ordinii publice şi lovire. Cei doi s-au luat la bătaie cu pumnii şi bâtele de baseball de… [citeste mai departe]

Noua formă a PNRR, respinsă de Comisia Europeană. Veste extrem de proastă pentru sistemul de irigații

Noua formă a PNRR, respinsă de Comisia Europeană. Veste extrem de proastă pentru sistemul de irigații

Planul Naţional de Relansare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR) trebuie modificat, după ce reprezentanții Comisiei Europene nu s-au arătat de acord cu mai multe aspecte. Cea mai proastă veste vizează sistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Interpreta Matilda Pascal Cojocărița, mesaj pentru soțul ei, după o relație de 27 de ani

Interpreta Matilda Pascal Cojocărița, mesaj pentru soțul ei, după o relație de 27 de ani

Matilda Pascal Cojocărița și Ștefan Cigu sunt împreună de mai bine de 27 de ani și formează un cuplu perfect pe scenă, cât și în viața personală. De ziua de naștere a soțului ei, interpreta i-a transmis un mesaj de… [citeste mai departe]

„După 40 de zile” în regia lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, în selecția oficială a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Moscova

„După 40 de zile” în regia lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, în selecția oficială a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Moscova

„După 40 de zile / No Rest For The Old Lady”, al patrulea lungmetraj al lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, va fi prezentat în selecția oficială a Festivalului… [citeste mai departe]


France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

Publicat:
France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 'pass' for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and it will allow those who […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Primarul Capitalei, in izolare 14 zile. Fiica sa are COVID

16:21, 19.04.2021 - Primarul Capitalei, Nicusor Dan, a anunțat, luni, ca a intrat in izolare, dupa ce fiica sa s-a infectat cu Covid-19. “Fetița mea, Aheea, a ieșit pozitiva la testul COVID-19. Nu are simptome, nu sunt motive de ingrijorare. Eu am ieșit negativ la testare dar, fiind contact direct, trebuie sa stau in izolare…

Ministrul Sanatații NU le cere scuze rudelor celor inmormantați dupa protocolul COVID

13:45, 08.04.2021 - Ministrul Sanatații Vlad Voiculescu nu le cere scuze rudelor morților inmormantați fara haine acuzand o „intrebare capcana” in legatura cu „un neadevar”, din partea Antenei 3, televiziunea care a facut dezvaluiri in ultimele zile, privind un nou protocol cu care clericii și oficialii sunt de acord,…

Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

European Commission proposes ‘Digital Green Certificate’ for travel

18:30, 17.03.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday in a press release that it is proposing to create a COVID-19 ‘Digital Green Certificate’ that will facilitate safe and free movement within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Green Certificate will be proof that an individual has been either…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged…

Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider.  Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…


