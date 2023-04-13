France braces for 12th day of protests against Macron’s pension law

Stiri Recomandate

Decizii arbitrare la Ministerul Proiectelor Europene. Familie lăsată fără cardul de energie, deși venitul mediu este sub 2.000 de lei/persoană

Procedura de acordare a ajutorului pentru încălzire în valoare de 1.400 de lei duce și la apariția unor… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile oamenilor din conducerea Primăriei Baia Mare: Bani mai mulți pentru primar și viceprimari

Primarul și cei doi viceprimari ai municipiului Baia Mare câștigă mai mult față de 2022, după o majorare cu 50% a indemnizației lunare, conform unui articol din Legea 153/2017. Astfel, în cazul primarului,… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârșitul de săptămână vine cu scumpirea carburanților. Vezi cât vor costa vineri benzina și motorina

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică a stabilit noi prețuri la carburanți. Preţul benzinei creşte cu 13 de bani, astfel că un litru va costa vineri cel mult 25 de lei… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuţ Badea: „Merită cu vârf şi îndesat orice ar putea aduce aminte de ceea ce a făcut Constantin Stroe”

Campania „O stradă şi un bust în Piteşti pentru Constantin Stroe” „Jurnalul de Argeș” a inițiat, încă din octombrie 2021, o campanie în cinstea fostului director al Dacia,… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT: Intalnirea castigatorilor licitatiilor de inchiriere a plajelor, organizata in Sala Remus Opreanu a Palatului Administrativ Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Primaria Municipiului Constanta, prin Directia Generala Urbanism si Patrimoniu,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/FOTO. Clujul - orașul substanțelor interzise! Polițiștii au audiat 50 de oameni și au reținut 8 bărbați. Ce au descoperit oamenii legii

Miercuri, 12 aprilie, polițiștii clujeni au efectuat 10 percheziții domiciliare, în județul Cluj, în două… [citeste mai departe]

Gala iUmor de Paște. Cine va urca pe scenă. „Am avut misiunea secretă să facem această ediție specială”

În prima zi de sărbătoare, gala iUmor de Paște, difuzată duminică, de la 20:00, pe Antena 1 va fi una pe măsură! Telespectatorii vor primi o dublă terapie prin comedie, întrucât… [citeste mai departe]

Câmpulungul se pregăteşte de digitalizare urbană

În această perioadă se află în dezbatere publică Strategia Smart City a municipiului Câmpulung. Deocamdată propunerile se primesc doar la sediul Primăriei sau online, fiind, totuși, posibilă organizarea unei întruniri publice pe subiect. Dar acest lucru trebuie făcut cel târziu până în a treia zi… [citeste mai departe]


France braces for 12th day of protests against Macron’s pension law

Publicat:
French unions have called on workers to walk off the job and join protest rallies on Thursday for a twelfth nationwide day of protests against a bill that will make the French work longer, according to France24. Some trains will be cancelled, and strike actions can also be expected among refinery workers, garbage collectors and teachers, at […] The post France braces for 12th day of protests against Macron’s pension law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

French unions renew strikes to push Macron into pension U-turn

13:31, 06.04.2023 - French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg.  The bill…

France’s Macron says protests will not stop reforms

16:25, 30.03.2023 - Protests will not stop the pension reform or other policy changes, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday before unveiling a plan with 50 measures aimed at avoiding a water crisis this summer and in the coming years, according to Reuters. The plan touches on a wide range of measures including…

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

France’s Macron faces third round of pension reform strikes

09:16, 07.02.2023 - President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

13:06, 27.01.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, said the French presidency, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq’s economic cooperation with Paris, especially in the energy and public transportation sectors, according to Reuters.…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

10:45, 19.01.2023 - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…


