Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes away

Un nou virus le permite hackerilor să comită fraude bancare prin intermediul telefoanelor infectate. Descoperirea a fost făcută de experții Kaspersky care au stabilit că troianul bancar poate captura… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, susține că există foarte mulți părinți care încearcă să-și protejeze copiii de Covid-19 și le administrează antibiotice în mod preventiv. Tătaru consideră că asta este o mare greșeală… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreşedintele afgan Sarwr Danish a îndemnat luni viitoarea administraţie americană a preşedintelui ales Joe Biden să reevalueze procesul de pace afgan, în care s-au făcut prea puţine… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvoltarea rețelei de piste de biciclete și încurajarea utilizării mijloacelor de transport alternative la mașină reprezintă principalele motive pentru care Primăria Cluj-Napoca investește în amenajarea unor spații securizate î [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Clujul, Mircea Abrudean, a transmis luni, 9 noiembrie, că nu este exclusă luarea deciziei de carantinare a municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Nu cred că există duel mai apetisant în fotbalul european al acestor zile decât un City-Liverpool și confruntarea… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri, 6 noiembrie 2020, Președintele României a înmânat distincția Muzeului Județean de Istorie și Arheologie Maramureș, reprezentat de directorul… [citeste mai departe]

Alegerile din Republica Moldova intră pe ultima sută de metri iar lupta este strânsă între cei doi candidați la prezidențiale, arată rezultatele sondaului realizat de Asociația Sociologilor și Demografilor din Republica Moldova, prezentat astăzi în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul judeţean pentru conservarea şi promovarea culturii tradiţionale „Liviu Borlan” a finalizat o nouă etapă din planul de realizare a turului virtual al bisericilor de lemn din Maramureş. Au fost realizate tururi virtuale pentru 32 de lăcaşuri de cult printre care şi… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 32 de ani se zbate între viaţă şi moarte după ce s-a izbit cu motocicleta într-un copac. Accidentul a avut loc noaptea trecută, în… [citeste mai departe]


Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes away

Publicat:
Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes away

A four-year-old girl from northeastern Iasi infected with the novel coronavirus has died, informs Monday the , according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the little girl had comorbidities, including "cellular immunodeficiency".

The spokesman of the St. Mary's in Iasi, , stated that the girl was brought to the hospital on Friday night, in serious condition.

GCS reported on Monday that another 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the death toll in Romania to 8,009. According…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,240; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 11,445

14:15, 09.11.2020 - As many as 3,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,028 to 201,032 while death toll reaches 6,245

14:35, 23.10.2020 - As many as 5,028 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 35,351 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 2,466 to 182,854; death toll reaches 5,931

14:50, 19.10.2020 - As many as 2,466 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 8,040 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,026 to 172,516; death toll reaches 5,749

15:25, 16.10.2020 - As many as 4,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 30,325 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,109; death toll up 68 to 5,535

16:00, 13.10.2020 - As many as 3,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Tuesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These…

Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 1,591 to 137,491, death toll hits 5,048

14:40, 05.10.2020 - As many as 1,591 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday, according to Agerpres.All the new cases involve patients…

Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,380 to 99,684, death toll hits 4,065

13:55, 10.09.2020 - As many as 1,380 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.These are cases of…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,271 to 98,304, death toll hits 4,018

13:31, 09.09.2020 - As many as 1,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.These are cases of…


