Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes away

Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes awayPublicat:
A four-year-old girl from northeastern Iasi infected with the novel coronavirus has died, informs Monday the Strategic Communication Group, according to AGERPRES.
According to the quoted source, the little girl had comorbidities, including "cellular immunodeficiency".
The spokesman of the St. Mary's Pediatric Hospital in Iasi, Lucian Cernahovschi, stated that the girl was brought to the hospital on Friday night, in serious condition.
GCS reported on Monday that another 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the death toll in Romania to 8,009. According…
