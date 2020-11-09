Four-year-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus passes away

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 3,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

- As many as 5,028 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 35,351 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

- As many as 2,466 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 8,040 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases…

- As many as 4,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 30,325 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are…

- As many as 3,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Tuesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These…

- As many as 1,591 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday, according to Agerpres.All the new cases involve patients…

- As many as 1,380 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.These are cases of…

- As many as 1,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.These are cases of…