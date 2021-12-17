Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products, classified in category A in Nutri-Score labelling system Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products have so far been included in the Nutri-Score A category, respectively plum jam, eggplant and bean zacusca (hotchpotch) and broth, which attests to the quality of the products and ingredients used, informs a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Friday. "We are delighted that our products have been included in the same Nutri-Score category as fruit and vegetables. Unfortunately for us, we have had unfair competition in the market for many years, and there is another manufacturer that uses Topoloveni in its name. Fortunately for us, buyers now… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 6,397 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 116 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports. According to the cited source, 1,031 patients, seven children included, are in intensive care; 86 of the…

- Interim PM Florin Citu on Thursday has sent a message of condolences to the families of the victims of the Ploiesti hospital fire, specifying that, because of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romania is facing an overuse of the medical system, with "the only solution" to reduce pressure on…

- A number of 19,013 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 367 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,877 patients, 31 children included, are in intensive care. Also, 130,318 people…

- A number of 20,071 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 481 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,848 patients, 44 children included, are in intensive care, agerpres reports. Also, 146,634…

- Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that 92-93% of people who died from SARS-COV2 infection in Romania were unvaccinated, with the percentages remaining stable over the past few weeks. "Unfortunately, today we had a record number of deaths. Today's figures…

- A total of 357 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. GCS specifies that 28 more deaths predate the reference interval, having occurred in September, of some patients in 7 counties…

- Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

- As many as 23 intensive care beds are free on Friday, nationally, for patients sick with COVID-19, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported. According to the source,…