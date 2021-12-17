Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products, classified in category A in Nutri-Score labelling system

Stiri Recomandate

Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie 2021 – 2025, una dintre ţintele asumate prin PNRR, va fi adoptată în şedinţa de Guvern de vineri

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, la începutul şedinţei de Guvern de vineri, că urmează să adopte Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce vrăji s-au mai făcut în minutele de prelungire

 Vai, ce încântată era lumea prin studiouri după meciul FCSB – Rapid! Nu știu ce să zic, poate era și simulată încântarea, că doar trebuie să-și vândă produsul. Altfel, pentru niște specialiști, nu e credibil ca o singură fază din final să schimbe o întreagă percepție. Nu trecuseră decât ... [citeste mai departe]

O statuie a Arhanghelului Mihail va fi înlăturată dintr-o piaţă publică din Franța pentru că încalcă o lege a laicității

Tribunalul administrativ din Nantes a cerut joi staţiunii franceze Les Sables d'Olonne, de pe coasta atlantică, să înlăture o statuie a… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea de 4,1 s-a produs noaptea trecută, în România

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 4,1 s-a produs vineri, la ora locală 2:04, în zona seismică Vrancea, judeţul Buzău, potrivit informaţiilor publicate de Institutul Naţional de Cercetare - Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului, informează Digi24.ro .  [citeste mai departe]

Emil Boc, un nou avertisment legat de imunizare: „Vaccinarea face diferența între prezența în familie sau în cimitir”

Cluj-Napoca are o rată de vaccinare de 60%, însă primarul Emil Boc încurajează oamenii să se vaccineze în continuare. „Dacă nu vom insista, la masa… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul va îngheța salariile la stat, sporurile şi indemnizaţiile demnitarilor în 2022

Guvernul va îngheța în 2022 salariile la stat, sporurile, indemnizaţiile demnitarilor vor îngheţa de anul viitor, a anunţat premierul Nicolae Ciucă.Guvernul a adoptat un OUG  care prevede blocarea creșterilor salariale… [citeste mai departe]

Un agent economic din Capitală riscă o amendă de până la 9.000 de lei. Descoperirea făcută de oamenii legii

Un agent economic din Capitală, care comercializa corpuri de iluminat și alte mărfuri electrice cu marca comercială asupra căreia nu au un acord sau drept al deținătorului… [citeste mai departe]

Catalogul Topul societatilor din judetul Constanta. Vor fi acordate diplome de excelenta

Camera de Comert, Industrie, Navigatie si Agricultura Constanta realizeaza, in fiecare an, Catalogul Topul societatilor din judetul Constanta.In cadrul festivitatii online "Topul firmelor din judetul Constanta", aflata la a… [citeste mai departe]

Cozile de la Apostilă au ajuns în Parlament. Ministrul Litvinenco, solicitat cu explicații: „Oamenii vin de la 3:00 dimineața”

Problema cozilor formate de la orele 4:00 dimineața la Direcția apostilă a Ministerului Justiției a ajuns și în Parlament. Deputata… [citeste mai departe]

Mihăeș: PAS va pierde din imagine în foarte scurt timp

Analistul politic Roman Mihăieș a vorbit despre factorii care pot influența la schimbarea rating-ului Partidului Acțiune și Solidaritate și când popularitatea acestui partid ar putea să scadă. [citeste mai departe]


Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products, classified in category A in Nutri-Score labelling system

Publicat:
products have so far been included in the Nutri-Score A category, respectively plum jam, eggplant and bean zacusca (hotchpotch) and broth, which attests to the quality of the products and ingredients used, informs a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"We are delighted that our products have been included in the same Nutri-Score category as fruit and vegetables. Unfortunately for us, we have had unfair competition in the market for many years, and there is another manufacturer that uses Topoloveni in its name. Fortunately for us, buyers now…

1,031 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including seven children

13:51, 03.12.2021 - A number of 6,397 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 116 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports. According to the cited source, 1,031 patients, seven children included, are in intensive care; 86 of the…

Ploiesti hospital fire/Citu: We are dealing with an overuse of medical system; vaccination is only solution

10:26, 11.11.2021 - Interim PM Florin Citu on Thursday has sent a message of condolences to the families of the victims of the Ploiesti hospital fire, specifying that, because of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romania is facing an overuse of the medical system, with "the only solution" to reduce pressure on…

1,877 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 3' children

13:50, 05.11.2021 - A number of 19,013 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 367 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,877 patients, 31 children included, are in intensive care. Also, 130,318 people…

1,848 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 44 children

14:21, 22.10.2021 - A number of 20,071 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 481 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,848 patients, 44 children included, are in intensive care, agerpres reports. Also, 146,634…

Some 92-94pct of COVID-19 deaths in Romania in unvaccinated people

17:01, 08.10.2021 - Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that 92-93% of people who died from SARS-COV2 infection in Romania were unvaccinated, with the percentages remaining stable over the past few weeks. "Unfortunately, today we had a record number of deaths. Today's figures…

Record of 357 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 38,927

13:50, 08.10.2021 - A total of 357 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. GCS specifies that 28 more deaths predate the reference interval, having occurred in September, of some patients in 7 counties…

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

23 free beds at ICU nationally

14:35, 24.09.2021 - As many as 23 intensive care beds are free on Friday, nationally, for patients sick with COVID-19, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported. According to the source,…


