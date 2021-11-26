ForMin Aurescu welcomes Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Stiri Recomandate

Varianta coronavirusului din Africa de Sud a ajuns în Europa

Noua variantă a virusului SARS CoV-2 a fost descoperită la o persoană din Belgia. Este vorba despre un pacient care recent a călătorit în străinătate, au anunțat autoritățile belgiene. Varianta virusului provoacă îngrijorare deoarece poate fi chiar mai contagioasă decât varianta… [citeste mai departe]

Grup de 15 persoane reţinute după bătaia cu topoare de la Săcele

După ce sâmbătă, 20 noiembrie, trei bărbaţi au intrat peste un altul în casă, în oraşul braşovean Săcele, poliţiştii au continuat cercetările şi au reţinut nu mai puţin de 15 persoane, între care 3 femei. [citeste mai departe]

INCREDIBIL - „Nothing Else Matters” a trupei Metallica, interpretată la orga Bisericii Negre din Brașov

Deşi unora li se pare pare greu de crezut că o piesă a unei trupe heavy metal poate fi cântată la orgă, ceea ce a ieşit este incredibil.„E nien`altro importa”, titlul original al piesei… [citeste mai departe]

Ninsoare şi vânt puternic în Straja şi Parâng. Salvamontiştii recomandă turiștilor să fie prudenți

În toate masivele muntoase din judeţul Hunedoara a început să ningă, vineri după-amiază, iar vântul bate puternic, salvamontiştii recomandând turiştilor să fie prudenţi dacă intenţionează… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Persoanele nevaccinate „trebuie căutate şi convinse să se imunizeze”

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a transmis, prin vocea reprezentantului Mike Ryan, că este prioritar „să fie găsite toate persoanele care încă nu s-au vaccinat pentru a încerca să le convingem să se vaccineze”, având în vedere actuala situaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Barajul pentru Campionatul Mondial din Qatar. Cu cine ar fi căzut România

România a ratat barajul pentru Campionatul Mondial de fotbal din Qatar, însă echipa naţională de fotbal ar fi avut şanse reduse de a ajunge în Qatar, dat fiind faptul că în prima fază ar fi întâlnit Italia, deţinătoarea ultimului titlu european, informează… [citeste mai departe]

712 cazuri noi de infectare cu Covid, confirmate astăzi: 19 sunt în rândul lucrătorilor medicali

Alte 712 cazuri noi de infectare cu Covid-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova. Din numărul total, 5 cazuri sunt asociate cu contact în afara țării: 1 - Marea Britanie, 1 - Austria, 1 -Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Schi alpin: Coborârea masculină de la Lake Louise (Canada), prima a sezonului, anulată

Prima coborâre masculină din sezonul Cupei Mondiale de schi alpin, programată vineri la Lake Louise (Canada), a fost anulată cu câteva ore înainte de start din cauza condiţiilor meteorologice nefavorabile, a anunţat Federaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai bună dulceață de nuci. Rețetă, mod de preparare și ingrediente

Dulceața de nuci verzi poate fi cea mai bună alegere când vine vorba de ceva dulce, dar și sănătos. Iată rețeta pentru cea mai bună dulceață de nuci verzi, modul de preparare, dar și ingredientele de care ai nevoie. În primul rând asigură-te că ai… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu welcomes Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu welcomes Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Minister of received on bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, of the Kingdom of , with whom he had an exchange of views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, a press release of the (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the cited source, Deputy Minister Al-Khuraiji, on a visit to Bucharest, expressed appreciation for Romania's involvement and traditionally constructive role in resolving conflicts in the and in identifying political solutions to ensure…

