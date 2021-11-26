ForMin Aurescu welcomes Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is carrying out an official visit to Bucharest. According to a press release sent by the Government, talks were focused on measures for a strengthened…

- Romania stays committed to the strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. "The Republic of Moldova enjoys overwhelming, sustainable and cross-party support in Bucharest. We are all dedicated to strengthening the bilateral…

- A number of 348,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine will arrive on Wednesday at the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Research-Development Institute, agerpres reports. According to the CNCAV (National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19), the transport is…

- As many as 483 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 20 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday . The 20 deaths having occurred before the reference interval were registered in October…

- The first 1,000 Dacia Spring vehicles have already been delivered to Romania, less than a month after the start of sales, the Mioveni-based carmaker announced in a press statement released on Tuesday, agerpres reports. According to the company, almost a third of the delivered vehicles went to buyers…

- Six more COVID-19 patients from Romania were transferred on Tuesday to medical facilities in the German cities of Lubeck, Kiel and Hamburg for medical care, Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) informs. According to DSU, these are six patients in a critical state, intubated, stable,…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, opened on Tuesday evening the anniversary event held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, dedicated to marking 65 years since Romania's accession to UNESCO, alongside the general director…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that 139 Afghan citizens arrived in the country on Thursday, on board an aircraft. "Today, most of the Afghan citizens, 'our' Afghans, who were evacuated by Romania from Afghanistan, have just arrived in Romania, as I told them (...). We have…