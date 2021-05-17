ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu explained on Prima TV private television broadcaster on Sunday that Romanians still need visas to travel to the US, as the refusal rate for Romanian citizens stands at 9 - 10 % of the total number of visa applications, while the US legislation provides for…

- Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- This Easter 50% of Romanians will bake sweet bread (cozonac) in their kitchen and if they intend to buy it, 89% say they prefer Romanian brands that have used a traditional recipe according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that Romania has the highest individual consumption…

- The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…

- Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

- More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…