ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%

Bilanț COVID: Sub 400 de cazuri noi s-au înregistrat la nivel național. În Argeș, 18 infectări și două decese

Până astăzi, 17 mai, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.072.291 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  1.026.299 de pacienți au… [citeste mai departe]

A crezut că dacă e noapte, scapă – tânăr prins la volan fără permis la Vultureni

Un echipaj format din polițisti din cadrul Poliției municipiului Gherla și ai Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Gherla, au depistat duminică, 16 mai, în jurul orei 02, un tânăr de 20 de ani, din Cluj-Napoca, care se deplasa la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

Institutul Marius Nasta: Compartiment de recuperare respiratorie post-COVID

Institutul Marius Nasta: Compartiment de recuperare respiratorie post-COVID Foto: Institutul de Pneumologie "Marius Nasta" Institutul Marius Nasta din București deschide de astăzi un compartiment de recuperare respiratorie cu 13 paturi.… [citeste mai departe]

PSD REACȚIONEAZĂ după anunțul Guvernului privind ANULAREA întâlnirii dintre Ciolacu și Cîțu pe tema PNRR

Este regretabil că lupta politică internă din PNL pune în pericol realizarea Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență al României, susțin social-democrații: „Din păcate,… [citeste mai departe]

Electric Castle își anulează ediția din 2021 a festivalului

Organizatorii Electric Castle au anunțat pe contul de Instagram faptul că ediția din acest an nu va avea loc. Electric Castle este primul mare festival românesc care își anunță anularea ediției din 2021. „Suntem triști să anunțăm faptul că Electric Castle nu va avea loc în… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 42.000 de palestinieni din Fâșia Gaza şi-au părăsit locuinţele din cauza atacurilor aeriene ale Israelului

Aproximativ 42.000 de palestinieni din Fâşia Gaza şi-au părăsit locuinţele din cauza atacurilor aeriene ale Israelului asupra acestui teritoriu de coastă,… [citeste mai departe]

A fost inaugurat unicul Complex de Nataţie din România

Ministrul dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice și administrației, Cseke Attila, a fost prezent la inaugurarea Complexului Olimpic de Natație Otopeni, un proiect de anvergură finanțat cu aproape 165 milioane de lei de minister. Beneficiarul investiției este unitatea administrativ-teritorială Otopeni.… [citeste mai departe]

La Film Now, a treia săptămână din mai aducepovești de viață memorabile

Film Now continuă seria recomandărilor săptămânale. În luna mai, a treia săptămână este dedicată poveștilor de viață. Marți, 18 mai, de la ora 20:00, Film Now aduce în prim-plan o superproducție: Downton Abbey. Serialul TV, devenit fenomen internațional,… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Doar 11 medici de familie au început vaccinarea în cabinetele proprii

Doar un sfert dintre medicii de familie din judeţul Botoşani care s-au înscris în campania de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 au administrat, până în prezent, doze de vaccin pacienţilor înscrişi pe listele proprii, a declarat, luni, pentru AGERPRES,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ronaldo îşi mută maşinile de la Torino, semn interpretat de presa italieană ca o apropiată plecare a starului de la Juventus

O firmă de transport din Lisabona a fosdt filmată în momentul în care încărca maşinile de lux ale aractului Cristiano Ronaldo pe… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%

ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%

Romania’s , said that Romanians citizens still need to apply for a visa to travel to the due to the high refusal rate which should drop from 9-10% of the total number of visa applications to 3% as the US legislation provides for a lower percentage refusal threshold, according to […] The post : US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

