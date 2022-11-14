ForMin Aurescu to request separate item on agenda of December Foreign Affairs Council about Rep. of Moldova

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania currently provides Moldova with over 90% of the electricity consumption needs, minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Saturday at the private television broadcaster Digi 24.

The decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed as Minister of National Defense was published on Monday in the Official Gazette, told Agerpres.

Senator Angel Tilvar is PSD's (Social Democratic Party) proposal for the office of Minister of Defence, leader of the Social Democrats Marcel Ciolacu informs on Monday, told Agerpres.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay a visit to Romania on Tuesday.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday participated in a meeting of the European Union foreign ministers, a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Luxembourg, voicing support for strengthening EU military support for Ukraine and saying that it is important for the European Union to…

The Government approved on Wednesday the granting of aid to the Republic of Moldova of 130,000 cubic meters of firewood, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Tanczos Barna announced.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting, on Monday, with the representatives of the leadership of the main international Jewish organizations, on the sidelines of the work of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA), informs a press release sent by the…

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday welcomed incoming Danish ambassador to Bucharest Uffe Balslev to receive the diplomat's letter of credence.