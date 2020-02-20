ForMin Aurescu sends condolences to Hanau attacks victims' families Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu sends his condolences to the families of the victims of the shootings in Germany and strongly condemns these "violent acts." "Very saddened by the shocking shootings in Hanau, Germany. I strongly condemn these violent acts. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our heartfelt thoughts for all those injured," Aurescu wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.



