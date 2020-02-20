ForMin Aurescu sends condolences to Hanau attacks victims' families

Stiri Recomandate

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for round of sixteen of ITF tournament in Cairo

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, seed no. 4, on Wednesday qualified for the ITF tournament in Cairo (Egypt), with a total prize pool of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating a representative of the hosts, Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, 6-2, 6-2. Irina… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO, VIDEO| Bărbat săltat de polițiștii din Alba, în centrul municipiului. Mașina personală, găsită cu sânge, a băgat spaima în cetățeni

Ziarul Unirea FOTO, VIDEO| Bărbat săltat de polițiștii din Alba, în centrul municipiului. Mașina personală,… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Larry Tesler inventatorul comenzilor „Cut“, „Copy“ și „Paste“

Larry Tesler, un informatician faimos de la începutul erei computerelor personale, a murit la 74 de ani. Datorită inovațiilor sale, printre care se află și comenzile „Cut“, „Copy“ și „Paste“, computerele persoanale au devenit atât de ușor… [citeste mai departe]

Pro România acuză: nu vom face alianţe cu PSD, sunt intoxicaţii

Pro România Timiş nu susţine candidaţii PSD la alegerile locale şi va avea liste proprii la toate primăriile din ţară, spune Nicoale Birău, coordonatorul filialei locale a partidului. Mai mult, formaţiunea sa va fi surpriza plăcută a alegerilor. Nu vă aşteptaţi ca Pro… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Elevilor cere majorarea cuantumului minim al burselor

Valoarea minimă a burselor pe care le vor primi elevii în anul școlar 2020-2021, respectiv a celor de performanță, de merit, de studiu și de ajutor social, va fi de 150 de lei, iar acolo unde există bani, autoritățile locale vor putea majora sumele. Această măsură este cuprinsă… [citeste mai departe]

Opt mărșăluitoare din Alba Iulia, la Campionatele Naționale de iarnă | Primul concurs al anului pentru Ana Rodean, sportivă ce vizează calificarea la JO

Ziarul Unirea Opt mărșăluitoare din Alba Iulia, la Campionatele Naționale de iarnă… [citeste mai departe]

Pau îl propune pe Bojin candidat al PSD pentru funcţia de primar al Timişoarei. Fritz, acuzat că e un întreţinut

Adrian Pau, deputatul Pro România de Timiş, le sugerează celor de la PSD cel mai bun candidat care să intre în lupta pentru Primăria Timişoara. Titu Bojin e soluţia,… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de timișeni, afectați de infecții virale. 40 de români au murit din cauza gripei

În fiecare zi din ultima săptămână, în medie, peste 650 de timișeni s-au prezentat la medic cu afecțiuni de sezon. Astfel, în perioada 10-16 februarie... The post Mii de timișeni, afectați de infecții virale. 40 de români au… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Teodorovici îl atacă Florin Cîțu pe tema rachetelor Patriot: Cât este de bine-intenționat în privința finanțelor României?

Eugen Teodorovici lansează un nou atac la adresa ministrului desemnat pentru Finanțe, Florin Cîțu, după ce a angajat România să… [citeste mai departe]

Maricela Cobuz: Ministrul Sănătății a favorizat în mod special mediul privat, iar ...

Deputatul PSD de Suceava Maricela Cobuz l-a criticat pe ministrul Sănătății, Victor Costache, pentru faptul că a favorizat în mod special spitalele din mediul privat, în timp ce spitalele de stat încep să rămână fără bani.… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu sends condolences to Hanau attacks victims' families

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu sends condolences to Hanau attacks victims' families

Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu sends his condolences to the families of the victims of the shootings in Germany and strongly condemns these "violent acts." "Very saddened by the shocking shootings in Hanau, Germany. I strongly condemn these violent acts. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our heartfelt thoughts for all those injured," Aurescu wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

Nine people were killed on Wednesday evening in Hanau, near Frankfurt, central Germany, in two attacks whose suspect has been later found dead in his home, the German…

