Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Stiri Recomandate

MOMENTUL producerii accidentului în care a fost implicată jurnalista Ksenia Sobciak (VIDEO)

MOMENTUL producerii accidentului în care a fost implicată jurnalista Ksenia Sobciak (VIDEO)

Presa rusă publică imagini de pe camere de supraveghere, care au surprins momentul accidentului grav de lângă Soci, cu implicarea unui Mercedes-Maybach în care se afla jurnalista Ksenia Sobciak în calitate de pasageră. [citeste mai departe]

O fetiță de 13 ani din Bacău, fără comorbidități și nevaccinată, a murit de COVID-19. „A făcut o formă fulminantă de pneumonie, dimineață s-a dus pe picioarele ei la medicul de familie!”

O fetiță de 13 ani din Bacău, fără comorbidități și nevaccinată, a murit de COVID-19. „A făcut o formă fulminantă de pneumonie, dimineață s-a dus pe picioarele ei la medicul de familie!”

O… [citeste mai departe]

BILANȚ - Aproape 16.000 de cazuri de Covid-19, în ultimele 24 de ore

BILANȚ - Aproape 16.000 de cazuri de Covid-19, în ultimele 24 de ore

Până astăzi, 15 octombrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.430.475 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 5.232 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după prima infectare.… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 16.000 de noi infectări cu COVID, raportate azi de autorităţi! Numărul pacienţilor care ajung la ATI, tot mai mare

Aproape 16.000 de noi infectări cu COVID, raportate azi de autorităţi! Numărul pacienţilor care ajung la ATI, tot mai mare

15.828 de cazuri noi de covid. Peste 67.000 de teste au fost prelucrate de ieri pana azi. Inca 363 de persoane au decedat. La ATI sunt 1.729 de pacienti,… [citeste mai departe]

Bursele din SUA au închis pe creștere: optimism generat de vaccinare

Bursele din SUA au închis pe creștere: optimism generat de vaccinare

Indicele american S&P 500 a înregistrat joi cea mai mare creştere după luna martie, susţinută de rezultatele trimestriale solide raportate de companii precum Morgan Stanley şi UnitedHealt, în timp ce datele referitoare la inflaţie şi la piaţa muncii au temperat… [citeste mai departe]

„Din păcate, foarte puţini antrenori tineri au reuşit să-şi găsească loc în sistem”

„Din păcate, foarte puţini antrenori tineri au reuşit să-şi găsească loc în sistem”

Ca urmare a misiunii de audit de sistem desfăşurate în lunile ianuarie-septembrie 2021 de Biroul Audit Public Intern din cadrul Ministerului Tineretului şi Sportului la nivelul cluburilor sportive departamentale,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a mai pus frână certificatului verde. Mai nou, vrea să-l introducă doar în următoarele zone!

Florin Cîțu a mai pus frână certificatului verde. Mai nou, vrea să-l introducă doar în următoarele zone!

Florin Cîțu şi-a mai domolit discursul la adresa introducerii certificatului verde. Nu-l mai vrea în toate supermarketurile. Premierul demis a spus că se va introduce certificatul… [citeste mai departe]

De vineri, 15 octombrie, se redeschide centrul de vaccinare din Noua, de la Căminul pentru persoane vârstnice (Social)

De vineri, 15 octombrie, se redeschide centrul de vaccinare din Noua, de la Căminul pentru persoane vârstnice (Social)

De vineri, 15 octombrie, se redeschide centrul de vaccinare din Noua, de la Căminul pentru persoane vârstnice, care va asigura vaccinarea cu oricare dintre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Andrei Volosevici: “Ploieștenii racordați la sistemul de încălzire nu vor plăti mai mult”

Primarul Andrei Volosevici: “Ploieștenii racordați la sistemul de încălzire nu vor plăti mai mult”

Primarul Ploieștiului, Andrei Volosevici, susține joi, de la ora 13.00, o conferință de presă, iar una dintre temele abordate este majorarea prețurilor la energie electrică și gaze.În acest… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie şantajată de fostul amant cu postarea unor poze compromiţătoare ca să se împace cu el

Femeie şantajată de fostul amant cu postarea unor poze compromiţătoare ca să se împace cu el

Poliţiştii au efectuat o percheziţie la domiciliul unui bărbat suspectat că a încercat să o şantajeze pe  femeia cu care a avut o relaţie amoroasă şi care în prezent este plecată în Italia. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Publicat:
Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Former US was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection at the University of California Irvine Medical Center‘s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported on Friday. “He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV […] The post Former US in hospital with non-Covid infection appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

14:00, 13.10.2021 - Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider.  The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

DSP București incepe sa scoata cazurile neraportate inainte de Congresul PNL

16:16, 27.09.2021 - Explozie a numarului de cazuri de COVID-19 in Capitala, la o zi de la Congresul PNL. 2.559 de cazuri au fost raportate, luni, in Capitala. Și asta dupa ce Direcția de Sanatate Publica (DSP) București a alocat in ultima zi circa 1.400 de cazuri care erau nealocate. Din cele 5.655 de cazuri de COVID-19…

Capitala intra in scenariul roșu din aceasta noapte. Va fi obligatoriu certificatul COVID

17:50, 24.09.2021 - Bucureștiul intra in scenariul roșu de la miezul nopții de vineri spre sambata, ceea ce inseamna ca va fi obligatoriu certificatul verde COVID, pentru accesul in localuri, sali de spectacole, evenimente private, sali de sport sau restaurantele din mall-ruri. Masurile vor intra in vigoare in urma deciziei…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a month

15:15, 20.09.2021 - It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 9°C | 11°C
Iasi 6°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 14°C
Timisoara 6°C | 14°C
Constanta 13°C | 17°C
Brasov 5°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 234.546,00 7.103.747,84
II (5/6) 6 13.030,33 -
III (4/6) 336 232,68 -
IV (3/6) 5.589 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.427.781,84

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2646
EUR 4.9484
CHF 4.6171
GBP 5.8523
CAD 3.4531
XAU 244.445
JPY 3.7293
CNY 0.663
AED 1.161
AUD 3.1622
MDL 0.2467
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec