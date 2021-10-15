Former US President Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand…

- Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

- The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

- Explozie a numarului de cazuri de COVID-19 in Capitala, la o zi de la Congresul PNL. 2.559 de cazuri au fost raportate, luni, in Capitala. Și asta dupa ce Direcția de Sanatate Publica (DSP) București a alocat in ultima zi circa 1.400 de cazuri care erau nealocate. Din cele 5.655 de cazuri de COVID-19…

- Bucureștiul intra in scenariul roșu de la miezul nopții de vineri spre sambata, ceea ce inseamna ca va fi obligatoriu certificatul verde COVID, pentru accesul in localuri, sali de spectacole, evenimente private, sali de sport sau restaurantele din mall-ruri. Masurile vor intra in vigoare in urma deciziei…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

- It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…