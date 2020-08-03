Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020

Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020Publicat:
Companies operating on the Romanian financial market received capital injections of 43.08 million euros from foreign shareholders in H1 2020, up 20% from H1 2019, when they totalled 35.7 million euros, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC). The largest capital infusion, worth 14.26 million euros, was performed in January by the Metropolitan Life, a company that manages a privately-operated pension fund, followed by Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group, with a capital infusion of 8.93 million in February.
Non-bank financial institution Business Microcredit…
