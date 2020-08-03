Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's foreign trade deficit reached 7.340 trillion euros in the first five months of 2020, up 742.3 million euros from the same period of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve…

- The value of Romania's Q1 2020 imports of dairy products, eggs and honey totalled 174.98 million euros, up 25% from the same period of 2019, when it reached 140.1 million euros, according to the country's agri-food trade balance released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR)…

- Romania imported 118,525 tonnes of meat and edible organs in the first quarter of this year, up 7.4pct compared to the same period in 2019, and the value of these imports increased by 43pct, up to 257.35 million euros, according to the trade balance with agri-food products, consulted by AGERPRES.…

- Foreign direct investment totaled a negative net value of 454 million euros in the first four months, compared to 2.161 billion euros in the same period in 2019, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday."The direct investments of non-residents in…

- Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by almost 974 million lei up to 6.089 billion lei January through April this year, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. FOB exports totalled 19.99 billion euros and CIF imports 26.08 billion euros over January…

- Romania's Agency for the Funding of Rural Investment (AFIR) has announced it is financing 322 projects for the establishment, modernisation and extension of different types of educational institutions in rural areas, under sub-measure 7.2 "Investment in establishing and upgrading small scale basic…

- The number of motorcycle registrations in Romania decreased by 17.9% in the first four months, informs on Thursday the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).According to APIA data, in April 2020 the Romanian motorcycle market decreased by 62.1% compared to the same month…

- The Government approved, by emergency ordinance, the allocation of an amount of approximately 100 million euros, from the Technical Assistance Operational Program, for the preparation of projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027, said the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…