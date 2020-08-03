Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020

Stiri Recomandate

Rochia de fetite pentru botez de la Paulina, o emotie de la cumparare pana dupa petrecerea de seara

In urma cu ceva timp, am avut botezul fetitei mele si ca orice mama isi doreste ca in acea zi speciala, fetita ei sa poarte o tinuta superba. Impreuna cu nasa fetitei am tot cautat diverse rochite, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Echipa belgiencei Kim Clijsters a câştigat competiţia World Team Tennis 2020

Echipa New York Empire, din care a făcut parte belgianca Kim Clijsters, fostul lider al clasamentului WTA, a câştigat ediţia din acest an a competiţiei World Team Tennis, intrând în posesia premiului de un milion de dolari oferit… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Constanta: Fortele de ordine continua actiunile de prevenire si limitare a infectarii cu coronavirus in zonele aglomerate

Aproximativ 200 de politisti, jandarmi, pompieri si reprezentanti ai organelor abilitate de control din judetul Constanta au actionat, noaptea trecuta,… [citeste mai departe]

Emisiunea ”Intersecții” cu Andrei Porubin. Invitat: Alina Zbancă, poetă, maior de poliție

E ușor sau nu pentru o femeie, mai cu samă poetă în suflet,  să activeze într-un colectiv  preponderent masculin al unui Minister de forță? Ce o inspiră la locul de muncă, dar și în viața de zi cu zi – aflăm… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Flashmob organizat de PAS la Președinție, împotriva numirii lui Clima la șefia Curții de Apel: „Nu semna decretul de numire”. Care este reacția lui Igor Dodon

Mai mulți membri și simpatizanți ai Partidului Acțiune… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Ne dorim să creștem pensiile, dar această creștere să poată să fie susținută și în anii următori

Prim-ministrul României, Ludovic Orban, a declarat, luni, că majorarea pensiilor se va face pe baza unor analize serioase pentru ca această creștere să poată… [citeste mai departe]

Incident la Ziua Timișoarei: unui jandarm i s-a făcut rău în Piața Unirii. Discursurile autorităților, cu iz electoral

Astăzi se împlinesc 101 ani de la intrarea trupelor române conduse de colonelul Virgil Economu și instalarea administrației românești în Timișoara, printre… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluirea făcută de Dragoș Bucur după 14 ani de căsnicie cu Dana Nălbaru. „Ne-am promis că lucrăm la asta”

Dragoș Bucur și Dana Nălbaru formează unul dintre cele mai solide cupluri din showbiz. Sunt împreună de 14 ani și au trei copii, dintre care o fetiță adoptată,… [citeste mai departe]

Debitul Dunării, la cote normale în luna august, ce se anunţă în septembrie

Debitul maxim al fluviului Dunărea se va situa în luna august la nivelul mediei multianuale, peste medie în septembrie, iar în luna octombrie va fi sub valoarea medie prognozată de hidrologi, conform analizei pe trei luni realizate de Institutul… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020

Publicat:

Companies operating on the Romanian financial market received capital injections of 43.08 million euros from foreign shareholders in H1 2020, up 20% from H1 2019, when they totalled 35.7 million euros, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC). The largest capital infusion, worth 14.26 million euros, was performed in January by the , a company that manages a privately-operated pension fund, followed by Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group, with a capital infusion of 8.93 million in February.

Non-bank financial institution

