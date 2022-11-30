Foreign Ministers Aurescu and Tajani agree to organize joint meeting of Romania and Italy's Governments

Foreign Ministers Aurescu and Tajani agree to organize joint meeting of Romania and Italy's GovernmentsPublicat:
Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Wednesday with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, in which they agreed to organize a new joint meeting of the two governments.
