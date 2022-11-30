Foreign Ministers Aurescu and Tajani agree to organize joint meeting of Romania and Italy's Governments

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe should increase its presence in the Western Balkans to limit Russia's influence, the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, said on Wednesday in Bucharest, ahead of the discussions on the second day of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

For the first time, the Republic of Moldova is participating in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and this represents "a welcome first", Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu emphasized on Wednesday.

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday was welcomed with military honours in Castellan de la Plana, the venue of the first joint meeting of the national governments of Spain and Romania, by President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez, told Agerpres.

Romania's and Spain's Governments shall gather on Wednesday, in Castellon de la Plana, in a first joint meeting, told Agerpres.

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula announced that he had a meeting, on Wednesday, with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the discussions targeted the support for Romania's accession to Schengen and for the Republic of Moldova , told Agerpres.

Representatives of the Border Police from the member states of the Salzburg Forum met on Wednesday at the headquarters of Romania's General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), the discussions targeting the management of the illegal migration phenomenon, told Agerpres.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is to attend, Wednesday and Thursday, the meeting of the NATO defence ministers, which is carried out at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, told Agerpres.