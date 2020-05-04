Ford's Craiova facility resumes phased, one-shift production as of today

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Representatives of Antibiotice Iasi medicine producer announced on Tuesday that they are resuming the production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin, in an emergency procedure, a decision made to support the Romanian healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.According to a press release,…

- Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania announced on Thursday in a release the extension of the production halt at the Mioveni-based Dacia plant.According to the cited source, the decision was made in agreement with the social partners "in the context of the global spread of the novel coronavirus…

- A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed on Thursday that 101 Romanian citizens have been repatriated from Portugal, 114 citizens from Spain (Tenerife) and 42 from Morocco. According to a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the respective actions are included in the series of joint demarches…

- Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie told a videoconference on Monday that the measure to suspend classes might continue."We are aware that in this period the need for information from the authorities to the Romanians should be accentuated, so that we can overcome this situation well.…

- The last hearings by the specialist committees of Parliament of the ministers picked to be part of the Citu Government are scheduled for today. According to the schedule approved by the Standing Bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister; Marcel…

- Four persons who came from China have been placed in quarantine at home, the Galati Public Health Directorate (DSP) has announced on Monday. According to the same source, the persons in question are four Romanian citizens, who don't show signs of infection with coronavirus.Besides the four…

- Today's Romania is the fruit of history that brought Romanians in contact with peoples and communities of cultural identities that enriched not only our cultural heritage, but also the diversity of European civilization, says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message transmitted on Monday on the occasion…