Peste 150.000 de persoane din sistemul educațional s-au vaccinat

Peste 150.000 de persoane din sistemul educațional s-au vaccinat

Președintele CNCAV, Valeriu Gheorghiță, a informat, marți, că 153.920 de persoane angajate în sistemul educaţional au fost vaccinate anti-COVID până acum. El a precizat, într-o conferinţă de presă, că în centrele de vaccinare din reţeaua Ministerului Apărării Naţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Lucescu, decizie surpriză în Ucraina. Ce se întâmplă la Kiev, unde este contestat vehement de fani

Mircea Lucescu, decizie surpriză în Ucraina. Ce se întâmplă la Kiev, unde este contestat vehement de fani

După venirea lui Mircea Lucescu ca antrenor, Dynamo Kiev câștigă titlul Ucrainei în Premier League, prima dată după cinci ani. Deși contestat, Mircea Lucescu a dovedit încă odată de… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul, comandat de multinaționale. Lovitură cruntă pentru români

Guvernul, comandat de multinaționale. Lovitură cruntă pentru români

Românii vor plăti mai mult pentru asigurarea RCA și vor primi mai puțini bani despăgubiri în cazul daunelor produse în accidente. Noul proiect de ordonanță de urgență al ministrului de finanțe, de la USR-PLUS, schimbă total regulile dosarelor de daună, astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Totul va fi bine! Coadă la vaccinarea din masina din Cluj, de la Sala Sporturilor până în Grigorescu - VIDEO și FOTO

Totul va fi bine! Coadă la vaccinarea din masina din Cluj, de la Sala Sporturilor până în Grigorescu - VIDEO și FOTO

Imaginile aeriene din zona platoului Sălii Sporturilor Cluj, unde s-a deschis centrul de vaccinare ”drive through” (din mașină) sunt dătătoare de speranță. Coada… [citeste mai departe]

Asasinate politice, gentrificare, imigraţie şi mişcarea rock împotriva rasismului, la Cinepolitica Nights

Asasinate politice, gentrificare, imigraţie şi mişcarea rock împotriva rasismului, la Cinepolitica Nights

Festivalul Internaţional de Film Cinepolitica revine anul acesta într-o formulă adaptată. Asasinate politice, gentrificare, imigraţie şi mişcarea rock împotriva rasismului sunt câteva… [citeste mai departe]

ALDE cere capul conducerii Ministerului Fondurilor Europene: Daniel Olteanu spune că ministrul trebuie să plece

ALDE cere capul conducerii Ministerului Fondurilor Europene: Daniel Olteanu spune că ministrul trebuie să plece

Noul președinte al ALDE, ales la congresul de sâmbăta trecută, trece la atac încă din primele zile ale mandatului. Daniel Olteanu, președintele ALDE, apreciază că ministrul Fondurilor… [citeste mai departe]

România pregăteşte certificatul digital european

România pregăteşte certificatul digital european

Andrei Baciu, secretarul de stat în Ministerul Sănătății, a declarat, marți, în conferința de presă săptămânală a CNCAV, că România este în grafic cu procesul de pregătire pentru certificatul digital european, care ar urma să fie aplicat din iunie. „Este un demers comun al mai multor instituții: Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul consideră că bugetul nu poate fi amendat de consilieri

Prefectul consideră că bugetul nu poate fi amendat de consilieri

Iureșul provocat de recenta adoptare a bugetului municipiului Bacău este departe de a se încheia. Astfel, prefectul județului, Leonard Bulai, într-o conferință de presă susținută ieri, 27 aprilie, a afirmat că decizia de a ataca în instanță amendamentul celor 12 consilieri… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat mii de dolari și i-au ascuns: Ce s-a întâmplat apoi cu banii

Au furat mii de dolari și i-au ascuns: Ce s-a întâmplat apoi cu banii

CHIȘINĂU, 27 apr - Sputnik. Au vrut să se îmbogățească, dar a fost cu ghinion. Doi minori de 13 și 16 ani au ascuns banii furați într-o sobă, dar o parte din aceștia au ars. Mai mult, oamenii legii au dat pe urmele lor, iar acum cei doi sunt cercetați penal. … [citeste mai departe]

Omul favorit să ii ia locul lui Mirel Rădoi la națională, criticat

Omul favorit să ii ia locul lui Mirel Rădoi la națională, criticat

Naționala României a bifat doar trei puncte în primele trei meciuri din campania de calificare, iar evoluția tricolorilor a fost dezamăgitoare. După eșecul de la Erevan cu Armenia, s-a vorbit intens  despre posibilitatea ca banca tehnică a naționalei să fie preluată… [citeste mai departe]


Ford invests €248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

Publicat:
Ford invests €248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. "It will be Ford's first full-electric vehicle built in Romania," said the

EIB to lend Romania E250m for emergency hospital in Iași

18:05, 20.04.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to lend 250 million euro to Romania for the construction of a regional emergency hospital in Iași and that the 27-year loan represents EIB’s largest ever support for healthcare in Romania. “The 850-bed facility will replace the existing…

Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres.  Gheorghita explained…

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…

Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

New Amazon investment further boost for Romania’s IT sector, creating more that 500 jobs

18:06, 09.03.2021 - Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

Foreign Investors Council: Investment, the trigger that can restart the economy

17:45, 02.03.2021 - The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) welcomes the Parliament’s approval of the budget on Tuesday, in a press release. FIC believes that the budget reflects a balanced and vision for Romania’s economic recovery. The measures taken in Romania since the health crisis have proved that the main concern is…


