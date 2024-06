Central banks forex reserves up to EUR 65.072 billion in May

As of end-May 2024, the forex reserves of the central bank (BNR) totalled EUR 65.072 billion, up 4.1% compared to the level of EUR 62.511 billion at the end of April 2024, according to a BNR press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.