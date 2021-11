Marius Copil qualifies for round of 16 in Eckental (challenger)

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament of Eckental, Germany, with total prize money worth 44,820 euros, after he defeated on Monday Ukrainian Vitali Saciko, in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, agerpres reports. Copil, 31, ATP's… [citeste mai departe]