Fitch affirms Romania's rating at 'BBB-', revises country outlook from negative to stable

Vladimir Putin: Rusia şi China nu creează o alianţă militară

Rusia şi China nu creează o alianţă militară şi nu ascund nimic în termeni de cooperare militară, a declarat preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin într-un interviu pentru televiziunea naţională rusă difuzat duminică, relatează Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Ulmeni face angajări. Se caută inspector debutant la compartimentul financiar-contabil!

PRIMĂRIA ORAŞULUI ULMENI, județul MARAMUREŞ, publică anunțul privind organizarea concursului de recrutare pentru ocuparea unei funcţii publice de execuţie vacante în baza Art. 618 alin. (3) din Codul administrativ,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbaţi au rămas internaţi după accidentul de tren din gara Galați. Ce spun medicii

Coordonatorul UPU-SMURD Galaţi, Angel Trifan, a declarat duminică, 26 martie, la Digi 24, că o persoană a fost externată și alte două au rămas în spital, în stare stabilă, după impactul violent din gara Galați din… [citeste mai departe]

Daniil Medvedev, locul 5 mondial, s-a calificat în turul trei la Miami Open

Jucătorul rus de tenis Daniil Medvedev, locul 5 mondial, finalist la Indian Wells, s-a calificat în turul trei la Miami Open.Rusul, care a avut bye în runda inaugurală, l-a învins în turul doi, scor 6-1, 6-2, pe spaniolul Roberto Carballes (84 ATP),… [citeste mai departe]

Pădurea nu este traseul de off-road al nimănui!: Un bărbat a fost amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a intrat cu mașina pe un fond cinegetic

Un bărbat care a fost depistat de jandarmi la volanul unui autoturism de teren pe un fond cinegetic din judeţul Braşov… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Cine este tatăl CRIMINAL din Alba care și-a spânzurat copilașul și apoi s-a sinucis: Bărbatul era supărat că nu petrece destul timp cu micuțul

FOTO| Cine este tatăl CRIMINAL din Alba care și-a spânzurat copilașul și apoi s-a sinucis:… [citeste mai departe]

Nicoleta Luciu, de nerecunoscut. Vedeta a fost criticată de internauţi pentru felul în care arată: „Nu are nicio legătură cu ce a fost”

La începutul anilor 2000, Nicoleta Luciu făcea furori cu formele sale apetisante. Fosta Miss România întorcea… [citeste mai departe]

Un jandarm a fost ucis și un pompier rănit, în Brașov, de un bărbat care apoi a vrut să-și ia viața

Un jandarm a fost înjunghiat și a murit sâmbătă spre duminică noaptea în curtea unei case din Brașov. Criminalul, un tânăr care era prieten cu jandarmul, a mai înjunghiat un pompier și un… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Bogdan R., tatăl care și-a ucis copilul și apoi și-a luat viața. Fire retrasă și recalcitrantă

Cine este Bogdan R., tatăl care și-a ucis copilul și apoi și-a luat viața. Fire retrasă și recalcitrantă Bogdan R. este tânărul de 27 de ani care și-a ucis copilul de un an și… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire din perioada Egiptului Antic: 2.000 de capete de berbeci mumificate au fost dezgropate la Abydos

Cel puţin 2.000 de capete mumificate de berbeci datând din timpul dinastiei Ptolemeice, precum şi o structură somptuoasă din timpul Vechiului Regat au fost dezgropate la templul lui Ramses… [citeste mai departe]


Fitch affirms Romania's rating at 'BBB-', revises country outlook from negative to stable

revised on Friday the outlook on Romania's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to stable from negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB-', the announced.

This is the first upgrade in Romania's outlook by the said international credit rating agency since April 2020, according to agerpres.ro.

