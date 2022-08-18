Fiscal Council cautions cash budget deficit is likely to hit around 7 pct of GDP

Stiri Recomandate

Paulina a venit astăzi cu „Fetița ta de milioane” și „Steluța ta” la Tic Talk de vară cu Oana Tache

După 50 de WEEKEND-uri petrecute ON AIR la Virgin Radio România și zeci de vedete invitate în studio sau prin telefon pe frecvența distracției, Oana Tache îți aduce din 1 August,… [citeste mai departe]

CEC Bank - Acordă o finanţare de 15 milioane de euro unui jucător din industria de produse alimentare

CEC Bank acordă o finanţare de 15 milioane de euro către AAylex ONE, unul dintre cei mai mari jucători din industria de produse alimentare din România, producătorul brandului Cocorico, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Scărlătescu speră ca Doina Teodoru, iubita lui, să participe la „Chefi la cuțite”: „Ea este fan Bontea”

Noul sezon al celebrului show culinar vine cu multe ingrediente speciale, iar unul dintre acestea este oferit chiar de Cătălin Scărlătescu. Cheful cu… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: Rectificarea bugetară este una pozitivă, bazându-se pe o majorare a PIB, o creştere de aproximativ 30 de miliarde de lei la bugetul consolidat

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, joi, că în şedinţa de Guvern va fi discutată… [citeste mai departe]

Dependența de gazul Rusiei. Ministrul Economiei: „Să o spunem pe șleau, vor fi cel puțin două ierni stresante”

Autoritatea de reglementare în domeniul energiei din Germania a confirmat dificultățile de aprovizionare ale țării, deoarece aceasta este puternic dependentă de gazul… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia anunță că ar putea închide centrala nucleară Zaporojie, dacă bombardamentele ucrainene continuă. Trei țări ar fi vizate de norul radioactiv

Ministerul Apărării al Federaţiei Ruse a declarat joi că ar putea închide centrala nucleară… [citeste mai departe]

Astra Film Festival anunţă Warm-Up AFF, în 2-3 septembrie: Filmele proiectate pe ecranul amplasat între mori de vânt pot fi văzute din bărci care plutesc pe lac

Warm-Up Astra Film (2 şi 3 septembrie) este un eveniment teasing pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Trei echipe de Champions League vin la Bistrița pentru un turneu internațional. Meciurile se joacă în sala polivalentă

Ferencvaros, Metz și Râmnicu Vâlcea vin alături de CS Gloria 2018 Bistrița-Năsăud pentru a juca într-un turneu internațional organizat în Poarta Transilvaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat rectificarea bugetară care mărește deficitul bugetar. Ce argumente aduce ministrul Finanțelor

În ședința de joi, 18 august, Guvernul a aprobat rectificarea bugetară care mărește deficitul bugetar al României. Această decizie, care implică creșterea îngrijorătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de mare era megalodonul, super-rechinul care putea mânca o balenă din câteva „îmbucături”

Megalodonul a fost o specie de rechin de mari dimensiuni care a trăit până acum peste 2 milioane de ani. Se știe că megalodonii erau uriași, dar noi calcule și studii arată că erau și mai mari și… [citeste mai departe]


Fiscal Council cautions cash budget deficit is likely to hit around 7 pct of GDP

Publicat:
considers that Romania's cash budget deficit is likely to be around 7% of GDP, compared to 5.84% of GDP in the revised budget projection, as this negative balance takes into account revenues from overtaxing of over 12.8 billion RON and total expenses with energy suppliers of approximately 7.4 billion RON.

