Fiscal Council cautions cash budget deficit is likely to hit around 7 pct of GDP

Fiscal Council cautions cash budget deficit is likely to hit around 7 pct of GDPPublicat:
The Fiscal Council considers that Romania's cash budget deficit is likely to be around 7% of GDP, compared to 5.84% of GDP in the revised budget projection, as this negative balance takes into account revenues from overtaxing of over 12.8 billion RON and total expenses with energy suppliers of approximately 7.4 billion RON.
