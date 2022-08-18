Fiscal Council cautions cash budget deficit is likely to hit around 7 pct of GDP

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On Thursday, the government passed the first national budget revision of 2022 that increases government revenues by 30.4 billion lei and expenses by 33 billion lei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.393 billion lei from banks in benchmark state bonds and discount certificates, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) pm Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday that analyses are still being carried out at the level of each Ministry in regards to budget amendment and specified that there is a possibility of supplementing the state aid scheme budget dedicated to important investments in the economy with 1…

- Over 143,000 people entered Romania on Thursday, August 4, including 12,200 Ukrainian nationals, down 3.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- As many as 267,352 people entered Romania on Sunday, July 31, including 13,178 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania's mid-year consolidated budget deficit increased to 1.71 percent of GDP from 1.57 percent of GDP over January-May 2022, the Finance Ministry informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- At the end of May, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 40.920 billion euros, up 1.03% from 40.501 billion euros on April 30 2022, informs BNR. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- Current arrears increased by RON 12 billion in the first four months of this year, the president of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), Lucian Ovidiu Heius, told on Friday a press conference, mentioning that he will send inspectors to companies to find out what is going on. Fii…