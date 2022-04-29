First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia pregăteşte o ofensivă asupra Odesei dinspre Transnistria sau este o diversiune?

Rusia pregăteşte o ofensivă asupra Odesei dinspre Transnistria sau este o diversiune?

Rusia ar pregăti o ofensivă asupra Odesei dinspre Transnistria, scrie agenţia ucraineană RBC, preluând informaţii de pe portalul Defense Express, potrivit cărora atât pe aerodromul de la Tiraspol, cât şi în Crimeea ocupată de… [citeste mai departe]

No air traffic disruptions at Henri Coanda Airport Bucharest after bomb threat

No air traffic disruptions at Henri Coanda Airport Bucharest after bomb threat

A bomb threat to an aircraft belonging to Lufthansa that was to take off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest was reported on Friday morning, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), Agerpres reports. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer începător a intrat pe contrasens provocând un accident cu două victime

Un șofer începător a intrat pe contrasens provocând un accident cu două victime

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit cu o autospecială și un echipaj SMURD în urma unui accident rutier, produs în localitatea Fundătura, județul Cluj. Un șofer în vârstă de 19 ani a... Acesta este doar un sumar al… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina, după Primul Război Mondial: Orice rezistenţă a fost strivită prin arestări şi deportări

Ucraina, după Primul Război Mondial: Orice rezistenţă a fost strivită prin arestări şi deportări

Încheierea armistițiului cu Puterile Centrale la 11 noiembrie 1918 a însemnat și căderea guvernului ucrainean de orientare conservatoare condus de hatmanul Pavel Skoropadski, instalat în aprilie… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO CM Snooker: Ronnie OSullivan și John Higgins, de nedespărțit / Judd Trump, în deplin control în semifinale

VIDEO CM Snooker: Ronnie OSullivan și John Higgins, de nedespărțit / Judd Trump, în deplin control în semifinale

Ronnie O'Sullivan și John Higgins se află la egalitate la finalul primei sesiuni a semifinalelor Campionatului Mondial de Snooker, în timp ce Judd Trump s-a distanțat… [citeste mai departe]

A fost aprobat modelul documentelor pentru plata șomajului tehnic! Care sunt categoriile de salariați beneficiare

A fost aprobat modelul documentelor pentru plata șomajului tehnic! Care sunt categoriile de salariați beneficiare

Modelul tipizat al documentelor necesare angajatorilor pentru plata îndemnizaţiei de şomaj tehnic reglementat de Ordonanța de Urgență nr.36/2022 privind stabilirea unor măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Considerându-se pe cai mari, Nicolae Robu îşi întreabă fanii pe lista cărui partid să candideze pentru un nou mandat de primar

Considerându-se pe cai mari, Nicolae Robu îşi întreabă fanii pe lista cărui partid să candideze pentru un nou mandat de primar

Lansat în cursa pentru un nou mandat de primar al Timişoarei, Nicolae Robu mai are o singură problemă: pe lista cărui partid să candideze.… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu: R. Moldova va depune eforturi financiare pentru a construi o armată modernă și dotată

Maia Sandu: R. Moldova va depune eforturi financiare pentru a construi o armată modernă și dotată

Maia Sandu spune că Republica Moldova trebuie să investească mai mult în forțele sale armate, chiar și în condițiile în care este un stat neutru. Președinta Republicii Moldova a subliniat că țara are… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca sends message to war veterans: Conflict in Ukraine reminds us about the suffering of our grandparents

PM Ciuca sends message to war veterans: Conflict in Ukraine reminds us about the suffering of our grandparents

On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the veterans of the World War II in which he thanked them for everything they did for the homeland and for the Romanian people,… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial moldovean: Spre deosebire de Ucraina, Republica Moldova nu a fost avertizată despre iminenţa implicării într-un război

Oficial moldovean: Spre deosebire de Ucraina, Republica Moldova nu a fost avertizată despre iminenţa implicării într-un război

Vicepremierul pentru reintegrare, Oleg Serebrian, dă asigurări că nu există riscuri ca Republica Moldova să fie atrasă în războiul din Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

Publicat:
First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port

A cargo carrying over 71,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn finished the port of Constanta on Thursday, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the manager of port operator Comvex said, according to Reuters‘s sea ports blocked since the war started more than two months ago, the […] The post corn cargo leaves port appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro slips below $1.06 for first time since 2017

14:41, 27.04.2022 - The euro fell below $1.06 for the first time in five years against a broadly strong U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid rising concerns around energy safety and growth slowdown in China and Europe, according to Reuters. The euro slipped to a five-year low of $1.05860 after Russia’s Gazprom said it would cut…

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

12:01, 31.03.2022 - Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

EU’s Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

11:05, 24.03.2022 - The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

12:45, 17.03.2022 - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, according to Reuters. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy…

Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion

11:35, 10.03.2022 - Russia and Ukraine‘s foreign ministers met in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the conflict, according to Reuters.  Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 19°C
Iasi 4°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 17°C
Timisoara 7°C | 19°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 2°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2022
USD 4.7005
EUR 4.9475
CHF 4.8422
GBP 5.8871
CAD 3.6644
XAU 285.74
JPY 3.5991
CNY 0.7108
AED 1.2797
AUD 3.3475
MDL 0.2525
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec