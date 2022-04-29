First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea portPublicat:
A cargo carrying over 71,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn finished the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta on Thursday, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the manager of port operator Comvex said, according to Reuters. With Ukraine‘s sea ports blocked since the war started more than two months ago, the […] The post First Ukrainian corn cargo leaves Romanian Black Sea port appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
