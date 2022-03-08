First busses of Ukrainian citizens start crossing Albita Border Crossing Point The first busses with Ukrainian citizens have crossed Albita Border Crossing Point (PTF Albita), on Monday evening and throughout the night, receiving support from the authorities and the volunteers present in the border area. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu





The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday that on March 7, during a 24 hour interval, through border crossing points nationwide, 80,044 persons have entered Romania, including 29,636 Ukrainian citizens (dropping by 12.7% from the previous day).

Labour Minister Marius Budai on Monday informed, on Facebook, that Romania has modified its labour law of such manner to allow all Ukrainian citizens who enter our country and want to find a job to be able to do so without any need for a permit or other restrictions being imposed on them.

Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

A number of 2,849 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighbouring country, according to a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that Romania is ready for Ukrainian refugees on medium and long terms, to take them from the border, but cannot intervene on Ukrainian territory to provide help.

More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) reported on Thursday.

As many as 15 tonnes of aid for Ukrainian citizens have been shipped to Ukraine by the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti and will be distributed by the Ukrainian authorities in areas hard hit by the conflict.

