First busses of Ukrainian citizens start crossing Albita Border Crossing Point

First busses of Ukrainian citizens start crossing Albita Border Crossing PointPublicat:
The first busses with Ukrainian citizens have crossed Albita Border Crossing Point (PTF Albita), on Monday evening and throughout the night, receiving support from the authorities and the volunteers present in the border area.
