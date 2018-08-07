FinMin Teodorovici replies to Presidential Administration's budget-related grievance: Today it's 'No' The Presidential Administration sent the Ministry of Public Finance a note with arguments about allocations that should be kept in place for the institution at the upcoming budget revision, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday told TV broadcaster Digi 24, mentioning that "today" the answer is 'No'.

"Today, a little past 14:00 hrs, an address of the Presidential Administration was registered at the Ministry, attempting an argumentation in a breakdown by budget titles for the amounts they want to be kept in place after the revision. We stick to our position, these arguments… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The president's spokeswoman, Madalina Dobrovolschi, said, on Tuesday, that the Government's cut to the Presidential Administration's budget is of a nature to render impossible the hosting of the Three Seas Initiative Summit. According to Dobrovolschi, the presidential administration's budget…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that the document analyzing the possibility and opportuneness of moving the Romanian Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is sent to state secretaries to be signed and then presented to the Presidency, the heads of Parliament's…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu hails the coming into force as of August 1 of the (EU) Resolution 934/2018 of the Council regarding the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Schenghen acquis concerning the Schengen Information System in Bulgaria and Romania, informs…

- The Start-Up Nation 2018 Programme will kick off this autumn, after the majority of last year's edition will have have received the money, so that the administrative process not be burdened, the Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Radu Stefan Oprea, told a press conference…

- Adrian Georgescu, Ion Iliescu's attorney, declared on Tuesday, while at the General Prosecutor's Office, that the former president has been informed about the extension of the investigation in the December 22-27, 1989 Revolution case. "An activity has been completed, which had started before,…

- The Start-Up Nation Programme will have a budget worth two billion lei as of this year, enough to finance 10,000 projects, and will commence as soon as most payments in respect to last year's edition are carried out, Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, inform…

- Romania is ready to join the "hard core" of the European Union and to participate by concrete actions in the relaunch of the community project having as ultimate goal a Union closer to its citizens, Minister delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Tuesday during a visit to Germany,…

- Minister of National Defence, Mihai Fifor, on Thursday stated they were trying to launch the modernization programme for the "Soim" [hawk - editor's note] aircraft as soon as possible. "The hawk is Romanian aviation's and Romanian defence industry's symbol. This is a hundred per cent Romanian…