FinMin says budget revision around 26-27 Nov; to take into account 4pct deficit The budget revision for 2019 will be made in the last week of November with a 4 percent deficit, Finance Minister Florin Citu stated on Thursday evening. "The budget revision for 2019 will be around 26 November, 27 November, thus, in the week before 30 November, in the first part of that week. This revision will have a 4 percent deficit. This is why I wanted to be very honest and tell everyone, the international market as well, so that everybody knows what is the situation at the moment and then, in one week and a half, I will have even more details about solutions," Florin Citu stated at… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

