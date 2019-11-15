FinMin says budget revision around 26-27 Nov; to take into account 4pct deficit

Stiri Recomandate

Biciclist acroșat de un autoturism, pe E85, la intrare în Râmnicu Sărat

Biciclist acroșat de un autoturism, pe E85, la intrare în Râmnicu Sărat

Un biciclist a fost adus în comă la spital, vineri dimineață, după ce a fost fost victima unui accident rutier produs la intrarea în Râmnicu Sărat dinspre Focșani. Bărbatul care circula cu bicicleta pe marginea drumului european E85 a fost acoșat de… [citeste mai departe]

Black Friday. Oferte eMAG şi reduceri de la principalii retaileri

Black Friday. Oferte eMAG şi reduceri de la principalii retaileri

Companiile fac şi în acest an oferte generoase cu ocazia Black Friday 2019, cea mai cunoscută perioadă de reduceri din an, şi scot la vânzare televizoare, telefoane mobile, laptopuri, electrocasnice, mobilă, cărţi, produse naturiste, jucării pentru copii, parfumuri la… [citeste mai departe]

Analişti politici, despre acţiunile PDM, privind moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Sandu: Au făcut totul corect

Analişti politici, despre acţiunile PDM, privind moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Sandu: Au făcut totul corect

Din opoziţie, a devenit un jucător activ. Astfel comentează analistul politic Anatol Ţăranu acţiunile Partidului Democrat, care a votat moţiunea de cenzură… [citeste mai departe]

Niculae Bădălău l-a luat pe NU în brațe, întrebat dacă fiica lui a întrebat la CNAIR: N-am știut. Nici acum nu știu. Habar n-am

Niculae Bădălău l-a luat pe NU în brațe, întrebat dacă fiica lui a întrebat la CNAIR: N-am știut. Nici acum nu știu. Habar n-am

Social-democratul Niculae Bădălău a ”aflat” de la jurnaliștii B1 TV Radu Buzăianu și Răzvan Zamfir că fiica lui a lucrat la Compania… [citeste mai departe]

Prima ședință a Guvernului Chicu a fost anulată – Detalii

Prima ședință a Guvernului Chicu a fost anulată – Detalii

CHIȘINĂU, 15 nov - Sputnik. Că ședința Guvernului programată pentru astăzi, la ora 08:00, nu va avea loc a anunțat Direcţia Comunicare și Protocol al Guvernul Republicii Moldova. Responsabilii de la comunicare și protocol nu au precizat din ce motive a fost anulată ședința… [citeste mai departe]

Patru schelete umane, descoperite într-o carieră de lut din Cantemir. Zona a fost îngrădită

Patru schelete umane, descoperite într-o carieră de lut din Cantemir. Zona a fost îngrădită

Descoperire arheologică impresionantă la o carieră de lut din satul Gotești, raionul Cantemir. În timpul săpăturilor de rutină, un grup de muncitori a găsit, din întâmplare, patru schelete umane, la o adâncime… [citeste mai departe]

PREZIDENȚIALE ÎN NEAMȚ ”Azi votăm primarul. Îl votez, că avem primar bun!”

PREZIDENȚIALE ÎN NEAMȚ ”Azi votăm primarul. Îl votez, că avem primar bun!”

Duminica alegerilor, înainte de amiază. În stația din centrul comunei Borlești, un localnic se frământa, mai făcea semn la câte o mașină și scruta, îngrijorat, șoseaua pustie. Spune că se grăbește să ajungă la Piatra Neamț, la soția… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova, în presa internaţională. Subiectul învestirii Guvernului Chicu, relatat de agenţii de ştiri din România, Rusia, dar şi SUA

Moldova, în presa internaţională. Subiectul învestirii Guvernului Chicu, relatat de agenţii de ştiri din România, Rusia, dar şi SUA

Presa internaţională a fost ieri cu ochii pe Republica Moldova. Despre faptul că, la Chişinău a fost format şi votat un nou… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj secret: Peste 50% din populația României ar vota scoaterea PSD în afara legii

Sondaj secret: Peste 50% din populația României ar vota scoaterea PSD în afara legii

Sociologul Bruno Ștefan, președintele Biroului de Cercetări Sociale, a declarat la PSNews că în cazul în care președintele Klaus Iohannis ar face un referendum cu privire la scoaterea PSD în afara legii, mai… [citeste mai departe]

ACUZAȚII tari în Poiana lui Iocan: Povestea USR este vândută pe o pungă de arginți! / FACSIMIL

ACUZAȚII tari în Poiana lui Iocan: Povestea USR este vândută pe o pungă de arginți! / FACSIMIL

După aflarea rezultatului alegerilor din primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale, Andreea Talmazan, membru USR, a făcut următoarea postare pe grupul intern de comunicare al partidului, intitulat 'Poiana… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

FinMin says budget revision around 26-27 Nov; to take into account 4pct deficit

Publicat:
FinMin says budget revision around 26-27 Nov; to take into account 4pct deficit

The budget revision for 2019 will be made in the last week of November with a 4 percent deficit, stated on Thursday evening.  "The budget revision for 2019 will be around 26 November, 27 November, thus, in the week before 30 November, in the first part of that week. This revision will have a 4 percent deficit. This is why I wanted to be very honest and tell everyone, the international market as well, so that everybody knows what is the situation at the moment and then, in one week and a half, I will have even more details about solutions," Florin Citu stated at…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

FinMin warns 2019 gov't deficit to exceed 4% of GDP if nothing done in one month and half

11:15, 14.11.2019 - Romania's government deficit ten months into 2019 is 2.84% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a level that exceeds the estimate for the whole year, and if we do nothing in the next month and a half the deficit will exceed 4%, Finance Minister Florin Citu told AGERPRES on Thursday.  "The deficit…

Fiscal Council's Daianu: We cannot fit deficit target in 2019;2020 budget should start correction

13:07, 31.10.2019 - This year Romania cannot fit within the deficit target of 3 percent and the budget for 2020 should start the correction, the key-parameters being maintaining the deficit level of 2019, Chairman of the Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu stated at the European Union Finance & Banking Lectures Project…

PNL's Orban: I'm certain new gov't will designate honest, professional European Commissioner candidate

15:57, 10.10.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated after the adoption by Parliament of the censure motion that the new Government will be able to designate a "honest and professional" candidate for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania.  "I am certain that the…

PM Dancila says budget revision next Friday

19:55, 06.10.2019 - The budget revision is going to be approved next Friday, when the gov't will gather in sitting, on Sunday said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in eastern Husi."The budget rectification will take place (next) Friday. We will have a gov't sitting (next) Friday, we will have the budget rectification…

Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara, cheapest autumn tourist destinations

16:03, 19.09.2019 - Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara are the localities with the cheapest accommodation options in Romania, the price per night in a 3-star hotel during the autumn months amounting on average to 27 euros, 29 euros, 34 euros, respectively, according to a press release of the search engine momondo.ro sent…

PM convenes second Gov't meeting this week due to her departure on a working visit to the US

11:10, 19.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that she convened the second Gov't meeting this week in order to adopt the projects which have already been prepared by the ministries, taking into account that next week she will be paying a working visit to the United States.  "Today, I convened…

ALDE's Tariceanu: New budget rectification to surface problems

14:14, 27.08.2019 - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that the state budget was closed at the August rectification "by miraculous solutions", and a new rectification will take place in November, which "will surface the problems ignored".  "I said that the budget…

Scope Ratings says recent budget revision could prompt reassessment of Romania's sovereign credit rating

12:55, 17.08.2019 - The Romanian government has adopted a first revision of the 2019 budget in response to the increase of the budget deficit and effective measures are needed, considering the pro-cyclical fiscal policies and the upward trajectory of Romania's public debt, German agency Scope Ratings notes in a report…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 8°C | 16°C
Iasi 9°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 17°C
Timisoara 10°C | 20°C
Constanta 11°C | 19°C
Brasov 4°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.11.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 311.124,00 15.312.599,60
II (5/6) 22 4.714,00 -
III (4/6) 700 148,15 -
IV (3/6) 11.020 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 15.850.615,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.3343
EUR 4.7669
CHF 4.3832
GBP 5.574
CAD 3.2672
XAU 204.605
JPY 3.9887
CNY 0.6175
AED 1.1801
AUD 2.9446
MDL 0.2472
BGN 2.4373

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec